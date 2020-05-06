102nd Intelligence Wing Change of Command ceremony to be held on June 8, 2020

OTIS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Cape Cod, Mass. – There will be a formal change of command ceremony of the 102nd Intelligence Wing here on Monday, June 8.



Col. Sean D. Riley will become the commander of the 102nd Intelligence Wing, succeeding Col. David V. McNulty, who has served as commander since Nov. 2019.



Riley earned his commission from the Academy of Military Science. He began his military career when he enlisted in the Air National Guard immediately upon graduation from high school. He was a drill status guardsman while attending college and became a fulltime member of the Massachusetts Air National Guard after graduating from Fitchburg State College. Prior to becoming an Intelligence Officer in 2008 he served as the wing Budget Officer and Comptroller. He also had a tour as a Budget Analyst for the Office of the Secretary of the Air Force Financial Management and Budget (SAF/FMB).



In his current assignment as commander of the 102nd Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance Group, Riley serves as the commander of the 102nd Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance Group. The 102 ISRG operates the AN/GSQ-272 “SENTINEL” weapon system at Distributed Ground Station-Massachusetts (DGS-MA) as part of the Air Force’s Distributed Common Ground System. The unit is comprised of 380 intelligence and support personnel performing the unit’s near-real-time intelligence processing, exploitation, and dissemination mission of analyzing and interpreting raw data from a number of sources and transforming this material into “decision quality” information and “actionable” intelligence. DGS-MA analysts rapidly disseminate this intelligence to air, ground and naval force component commanders for use in the planning and execution of military operations across the spectrum of conflict.



Riley has commanded at the squadron and group levels and counts the Meritorious Service Medal with three oak leaf clusters and Air Force Commendation Medal with four oak leaf clusters among his many awards and decorations.



Due to the current Health Protection Condition (HPCON Charlie) and situation regarding COVID-19, this will be a closed event and will be attended only by minimal required staff.



The 102nd Intelligence Wing performs intelligence processing, exploitation and dissemination by analyzing and interpreting information from manned and unmanned reconnaissance aircraft as well as signals within the cyberspace domain; transforming this material into decision quality intelligence. Analysts rapidly disseminate this intelligence across the globe to decision makers for use in the planning and execution of operations. Our communications engineering and installation mission represents the planning, designing and installing of critical communication infrastructure, available wherever and whenever needed. Support missions like security and medical make the 102nd Intelligence Wing a fully capable unit, prepared to meet the challenges of the 21st century.

