    Intel officer course now credits towards additional ASU master degree

    U.S. Air Force Col. Thomas Coakley, 17th Training Group commander, shows how he signs

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2020

    Story by Airman 1st Class Abbey Rieves 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, Texas --
    Amidst COVID-19, Angelo State University and the 17th Training Group virtually signed into effect an articulation agreement amendment May 27, allowing the 14N Intelligence Officer course graduates here to transfer 12 semester hours towards an additional ASU graduate program.

    The amendment extends upon ASU’s existing credit transfer relationship with the 14N course graduates, which was in effect since 2013.

    “This new agreement broadens the ability for ASU to provide graduate-level transfer credit to our nation’s Air Force Intelligence Officers in the critical areas of Border and Homeland Security,” said ASU Interim President Angie Wright. “We welcome this opportunity to serve our country’s Airmen as they serve our nation.”

    According to the agreement signed by Wright and Col. Thomas Coakley, 17 TRG commander, the 14N Intelligence Officer course graduates can transfer their semester hours towards three ASU graduate programs. These programs include: the Master of Security Studies in Intelligence and Analysis, the Master of Science in Global Security Studies, or the Master of Science in Homeland Security.

    “This agreement affords our 14N graduates an opportunity to receive graduate credit for which can be applied towards a master’s degree,” said Lt. Col. Kevin Boss, 17th TRG deputy commander. “It’s allowing our graduates to save thousands of dollars in tuition, while completing a graduate program earlier than otherwise likely.”

    This amendment demonstrates the benefit that positive community relations, such as the partnership between Goodfellow and the city of San Angelo, can bring.

    “This agreement is a testament to the graduate-level quality of instruction provided by our expert staff here,” said Boss. “It also showcases ASU’s outstanding educational support for the 17 Training Wing.”

    Through educational avenues and ASU’s partnered support, Goodfellow continues to build a faster and smarter future force.

    “The amount of support and outreach the university provides to our Airmen, Sailors, Soldiers and Marines is second to none,” said Coakley, in 2019. “I am an educator, I have served as a professor in the Air Force Academy…but I have never seen anything quite like the incredible partnership that ASU has with Goodfellow.”

    

      

