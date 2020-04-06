Photo Essay: Cabins at Fort McCoy's Pine View Campground

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Cabins available for rent are shown May 14, 2020, at Pine View Campground at Fort...... read more read more

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Cabins available for rent are shown May 14, 2020, at Pine View Campground at Fort McCoy, Wis. Open year-round, Pine View Campground is part of Pine View Recreation Area. This area also includes Whitetail Ridge and Sportsman’s Range. The campground is nestled in a wooded area about a quarter mile west of Fort McCoy’s cantonment area and is bounded by Suukjak Sep Lake on the east and the La Crosse River on the west and south. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page