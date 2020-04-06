Cabins available for rent are shown May 14, 2020, at Pine View Campground at Fort McCoy, Wis.
Open year-round, Pine View Campground is part of Pine View Recreation Area. This area also includes Whitetail Ridge and Sportsman’s Range.
The campground is nestled in a wooded area about a quarter mile west of Fort McCoy’s cantonment area and is bounded by Suukjak Sep Lake on the east and the La Crosse River on the west and south.
To learn more about the cabins and Pine View Campground, visit https://mccoy.armymwr.com/programs/pine-view-campground.
Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”
This work, Photo Essay: Cabins at Fort McCoy's Pine View Campground, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
