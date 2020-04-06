Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Photo Essay: Cabins at Fort McCoy's Pine View Campground

    Cabins at Fort McCoy's Pine View Campground

    Photo By Scott Sturkol | Cabins available for rent are shown May 14, 2020, at Pine View Campground at Fort...... read more read more

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2020

    Story by Scott Sturkol                                     

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Cabins available for rent are shown May 14, 2020, at Pine View Campground at Fort McCoy, Wis.

    Open year-round, Pine View Campground is part of Pine View Recreation Area. This area also includes Whitetail Ridge and Sportsman’s Range.

    The campground is nestled in a wooded area about a quarter mile west of Fort McCoy’s cantonment area and is bounded by Suukjak Sep Lake on the east and the La Crosse River on the west and south.

    To learn more about the cabins and Pine View Campground, visit https://mccoy.armymwr.com/programs/pine-view-campground.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”

