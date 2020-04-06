Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Semper Fi Fund thanks Intrepid Spirit workers

    Photo By NMCCL Public Affairs | RN Angie Starnes (pictured left) and LCDR Kristen Landsinger with Intrepid Spirit...... read more read more

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NY, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2020

    Story by NMCCL Public Affairs 

    Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune

    Employees and patients with Intrepid Spirit Concussion Recovery Center (ISCRC) aboard Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune enjoyed lunch courtesy of the Semper Fi and America's Fund. The 100 lunches provided on Thursday were given in thanks to ISCRC workers for their continued care of patients at the clinic during COVID-19. The ISCRC provides care for service members being treated for traumatic brain injuries.

    Carey Hawkins, East Coast Case Manager for the Semper Fi Fund, stated that she was "so happy to come out to the Intrepid Spirit Center today and provide lunch to all the health care providers that have continued to provide care for our service members. On behalf of our donors and service members, we are so thankful for all their dedication during COVID-19."

    Semper Fi and America's Fund also provided mask-decorated cookies to the staff and patients. The organization, which is run by military spouses and former military spouses, provides recovery assistance to the combat wounded and injured service members and veterans that receive treatment at the clinic.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Semper Fi Fund thanks Intrepid Spirit workers, by NMCCL Public Affairs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

