Semper Fi Fund thanks Intrepid Spirit workers

Employees and patients with Intrepid Spirit Concussion Recovery Center (ISCRC) aboard Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune enjoyed lunch courtesy of the Semper Fi and America's Fund. The 100 lunches provided on Thursday were given in thanks to ISCRC workers for their continued care of patients at the clinic during COVID-19. The ISCRC provides care for service members being treated for traumatic brain injuries.



Carey Hawkins, East Coast Case Manager for the Semper Fi Fund, stated that she was "so happy to come out to the Intrepid Spirit Center today and provide lunch to all the health care providers that have continued to provide care for our service members. On behalf of our donors and service members, we are so thankful for all their dedication during COVID-19."



Semper Fi and America's Fund also provided mask-decorated cookies to the staff and patients. The organization, which is run by military spouses and former military spouses, provides recovery assistance to the combat wounded and injured service members and veterans that receive treatment at the clinic.

