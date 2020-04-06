84th Radar Evaluation Squadron changes command

Photo By Debora Henley | HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UTAH. -- Lieutenant Colonel Jesse Scott assumed command of the...... read more read more Photo By Debora Henley | HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UTAH. -- Lieutenant Colonel Jesse Scott assumed command of the 84th Radar Evaluation Squadron (84 RADES) from Lt. Col. David Pennington during a virtual change of command ceremony at Hill Air Force Base (AFB), Utah, on June 4, 2020. Colonel Francisco Gallei, commander of the 505th Test & Training Group, Hurlburt Field, Florida, presided over the ceremony via video teleconference (VTC) due to COVID-19 travel restrictions. The 84 RADES is a subordinate unit of the 505th Command and Control Wing, on Hurlburt Field. (Photo: U.S. Air Force Photographer) see less | View Image Page

As the commander, Lt. Col. Scott will lead the 96-member squadron and four operating locations responsible for monitoring, evaluating, optimizing, and integrating fixed and mobile long-range radars for both the Department of Defense (DoD) and federal aviation and defense communities. The 84 RADES sets the standard for sensor coverage prediction and depiction. It also provides data analysis and unique radar forensics to support search and rescue missions and aircraft mishap investigations. Squadron members ensure that controllers have reliable and accurate sensor information for day-to-day operations, contingencies, and specialized activities such as counter-narcotics and search and rescue. Armed with technical experts, cyber operators, radar maintainers, specially trained surveyors, and four operating locations at North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) Air Defense Sectors, the 84 RADES is a major contributor to all facets of air detection, air sovereignty, and command and control. In addition, the squadron conducts radar obstruction analysis, including wind farm evaluations, radar coverage studies, and diagrams in support of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and other DoD entities.



Lt. Col. Scott’s previous assignment was as the director of operations with the 84 RADES, Hill AFB, Utah. As the director of operations, he oversaw the operations of three flights, including the four geographically-separated units in New York, Washington, Alaska, and Hawaii. He supported nine major radar evaluation and special purpose programs encompassing 480 air defense, air surveillance, and counter-narcotic radar sensors worldwide valued at 11 billion dollars. Additionally, he facilitated the evaluation of impacts from large-scale wind turbine farms and other obstructions to sustain DoD, Department of Homeland Security, and FAA radar coverage.



“I am grateful to have been selected to lead the extremely talented men and women of the 84th Radar Evaluation Squadron, the only radar evaluation squadron in the world. I am proud to have been their director of operations for the past year and can’t wait to continue the great work that Lt. Col. Pennington and the members of the RADES have done and carry on our legacy of Artificii Periti – Experts in Workmanship” said Lt. Col. Jesse Scott, commander of the 84 RADES.



Lt. Col. Pennington is moving to the 603rd Air Operations Center, Ramstein Air Base, Germany, to be the chief of combat operations.