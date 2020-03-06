NMCSD Graduates 195 in GME Program

SAN DIEGO – Naval Medical Center San Diego’s (NMCSD) Graduate Professional Medical Education (GME) program held its first of several graduation ceremonies for 195 interns, residents and fellows June 3.

The graduation ceremony would normally have taken place at the Spreckels Organ Pavilion in nearby Balboa Park, but due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, each of the 25 different professional education programs will host their own separate ceremonies throughout the month of June to adhere to social-distancing policies.

The annual ceremony marks the culmination of a challenging training, education and research program designed to prepare the Navy’s newest medical professionals for real-world work. NMCSD’s GME class of 2020 consisted of 190 Navy graduates, two Air Force graduates, two Army graduates and one Japan Ground Self-Defense Force graduate.

Vice Adm. Bruce L. Gillingham, the Navy’s surgeon general and Bureau of Medicine and Surgery’s chief, said the graduates are a key factor in the Navy’s ability to project the full force of naval medical power.

The Navy’s GME program began in 1946, and this year graduated individuals in the following programs: anesthesia, cardiology, dermatology, emergency medicine, gastroenterology, infectious disease, internal medicine, obstetrics and gynecology, ophthalmology, orthopedics, otolaryngology, pain medicine, pathology, pediatrics, pulmonary, radiology, psychiatry, surgery, transitional year, urology, advanced education in general dentistry, general practice dentistry, oromaxillofacial surgery, clinical psychology and pharmacy.



NMCSD’s mission is to prepare service members to deploy in support of operational forces, deliver high quality healthcare services and shape the future of military medicine through education, training and research. NMCSD employs more than 6,000 active duty military personnel, civilians, and contractors in Southern California to provide patients with world-class care anytime, anywhere.

