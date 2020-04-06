Courtesy of the Washington Air National Guard Chaplain Corps



Especially when things are chaotic down here, and when events in our world don't make sense, it is important to look up.



"Set your mind on things above, not on things on the earth." (Colossians 3:2)



General Colin Powell used to speak of his time in Washington D.C. serving on high level staffs, telling that one of his personal leadership rules was to "come up for air". For him, that meant to get out of the beltway once in a while. That seems poignant for these times when the world around us can seem a bit stale.



Many are anticipating a "new normal" that will emerge from the latest crisis, but what is normal? Your normal is the collection of routines and habits you became accustomed to during your most recent season. You may also identify your normal as being associated with the rhythm of life that you were most comfortable with. It could even be the season of life that you most preferred, no matter when or where it was.



Remember that normal is not dependent on the behavior of others, rather it is your present reality. It is what makes sense to you. For many, it is their "happy place" since things are right in that state of being, therefore they long for it to be restored as nearly as possible to the way it was before. Of course, that is not necessarily the way life works, so we each must learn to adapt to new realities and press forward.



You may feel like you need a fresh breeze or a renewal in your life. Please know that you are not the only one feeling that way. Many people are reassessing their lives and routines, which is healthy and a good process to go through. I encourage you to nurture that source that helps build resiliency in the deepest part of your soul and spirit. Don't spend too much time monitoring social media or consuming images in the news. Be aware of your intake of stuff down here and come up for air ... look up! You will find hope and the calm courage to carry on.

