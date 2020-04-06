Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Children return to CYS facilities

    200602-A-SO154-012

    Photo By Alexandra Shea | Fort Jackson's Child, Youth Services reopened June 1 to mission essential personnel.... read more read more

    FORT JACKSON, SC, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2020

    Story by Alexandra Shea 

    Fort Jackson Public Affairs Office

    Children began to return to Fort Jackson Child Development Centers June 1 as the post cautiously approaches steady state.

    Earlier in May, U.S. Army Training Center and Fort Jackson Commander Brig. Gen. Milford “Beags” Beagle Jr., announced the re-opening of some Child, Youth Services facilities for mission-essential personnel.

    CDC staff provides enhanced care to the children of dual military and single parent service members. Parents dropping off their children will find staff in tents outside the center in masks and face coverings. Staff ask parents screening questions and take the temperatures of children
    before allowing them to access the center. As the post begins additional steps closer to a steady state, additional CDC slots will become available.

