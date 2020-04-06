Children return to CYS facilities

Children began to return to Fort Jackson Child Development Centers June 1 as the post cautiously approaches steady state.



Earlier in May, U.S. Army Training Center and Fort Jackson Commander Brig. Gen. Milford “Beags” Beagle Jr., announced the re-opening of some Child, Youth Services facilities for mission-essential personnel.



CDC staff provides enhanced care to the children of dual military and single parent service members. Parents dropping off their children will find staff in tents outside the center in masks and face coverings. Staff ask parents screening questions and take the temperatures of children

before allowing them to access the center. As the post begins additional steps closer to a steady state, additional CDC slots will become available.

