Do-it-yourself moves can save time, money

Fort Jackson transportation officials are reminding military personnel not to forget about do-it-yourself moves as the volume of government contracted moves may result in delays of household goods pickups.



Service members who move themselves may save money and time moving themselves, especially with the Department of Defense stop movement order in effect. There will likely be a backlog of moves pending that government contractors won’t be able to handle during the summer months. DITY moves are officially known as a Personally Procured Move, or a PPM. If the order lifts it may be difficult to schedule a household goods shipment due to carriers being overwhelmed.



This kind of movement helps when dates for government moves are not available, said Jacqueline Flowers, Fort Jackson household goods shipping manager.



Using a PPM can be less stressful, if time is an issue and you may be able to move faster with less hassle, she said. This is especially so when desired pick-up dates for a HHG move are fully booked and available dates are weeks out.



“You get to control your more and move dates,” under the right circumstances, Flowers said. Military personnel need to plan ahead for the best quality movers.



A PPM means the Soldier is responsible for the packing/unpacking and transporting of their belongings to your new location yourself or hiring your own commercial moving company. You can use a pod, U-Haul, or any other method of your choosing to conduct a PPM.



There is even a monetary incentive to move.



If a service members moves belongings themselves for less money, they get to keep the difference. Remember, this money is considered an incentive and is based on the household goods weight they actually transport, not to exceed their authorized weight allowance.



Military receive a 100% monetary incentive for a PPM performed from May 26 to Dec. 31, 2020, Flowers added. This is new as the incentive is normally 95%. The temporary increase is to help members during this time period.



PPMs can be a good way to protect photos, documents, or other irreplaceable items you own, or to ensure you have your important documents with you.



Flowers stressed those considering a PPM must contact the transportation office before moving and that they must apply for the move. An estimate of government costs and what you may receive in payment will be provided to you.



While doing a PPM may save money and time service members should choose to use reputable companies (well-known company names, time in business, etc); read contract carefully (especially to determine exact dates of move, charges and service to be performed specified); consider their household goods security while traveling (locations, hotel security); and keep empty and full weight tickets so they can get reimbursed). Weight tickets are critical to the PPM process and directly impact payment!

Personnel should plan and start early for quality movers and must be financially prepared for PPM moves.



“Talk to a transportation counselor and determine if a PPM is right for you - It’s a choice,” Flowers said.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.04.2020 Date Posted: 06.04.2020 11:11 Story ID: 371448 Location: FORT JACKSON, SC, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Do-it-yourself moves can save time, money, by Robert Timmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.