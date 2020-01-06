1ID and 1CD conduct Transfer of Authority for Atlantic Resolve mission

The 1st Infantry Division Forward and the 1st Cavalry Division Forward held a Transfer of Authority ceremony on June1 2020, in Poznan, Poland, as 1ID FWD relinquished authority for the mission command element within the Atlantic Resolve area of responsibility to the First Team.



The TOA ceremony is a longstanding Army tradition that signifies when an incoming unit takes over full responsibility for a mission from the preceding unit.

Maj. Gen. Joe Jarrard, U.S. Army Europe Deputy Commanding General for Army National Guard, presided over the event. Gen. Jaroslaw Mika, commanding general of the Polish Armed Forces, thanked Brig. Gen. Thomas O’Connor, 1ID FWD commanding general, for his efforts and welcomed Brig. Gen. Brett Sylvia, 1CD FWD commanding general.



In his remarks, O’Connor praised the Polish Armed Forces and recognized the operational capabilities of the incoming 1CD FWD.



“It’s been a pleasure to be a guest of Poland and serve alongside your armed forces,” said O’Connor. “Now as the 1st Infantry Division departs Europe, we hand over this mission to an extremely capable fighting force: our nation’s 1st Cavalry Division. They stand ready to deter regional aggression.”



The 1ID FWD team has been here for 27 months training for Regionally Aligned Forces rotations, 1CD FWD will be here for the next 18 months and will participate in both DEFENDER-Europe 20+ and DEFENDER-Europe 21.



Sylvia thanked 1ID FWD for their efforts to ensure a smooth transition and said 1CD FWD would continue the outstanding success they have experienced.



“Although this ceremony is for the transfer of authority of the Atlantic Resolve mission, it’s really more about continuity than about it is about change,” said Sylvia.

“We look forward to demonstrating to our NATO allies and partners our commitment to peace, security and stability in Europe.”



Mika also praised the efforts of the U.S. forces to build a strong partnership in Europe.



“I’m really proud of the interoperability and security we have established in Europe,” said. Mika. “I’m convinced our mutual cooperation will continue, and I’m grateful for your service and success here in Poland.”



The Atlantic Resolve mission is part of the United States’ continuing commitment to European Security in support of our NATO allies and partners. The deployment of combat-ready U.S. forces to Europe provides the ability to build readiness, increase interoperability and enhance the bond between ally and partner militaries through multinational training events.



There are approximately 6,000 Soldiers participating in Atlantic Resolve at any given time, conducting operations and exercises across 17 countries in support of NATO allies and partners.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.01.2020 Date Posted: 06.04.2020 10:36 Story ID: 371436 Location: POZNAN, PL Hometown: FORT HOOD, TX, US Hometown: FORT RILEY, KS, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 1ID and 1CD conduct Transfer of Authority for Atlantic Resolve mission, by SPC Cody Kellum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.