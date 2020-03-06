Coast Guard Veteran Crosses the Bar

Courtesy Photo | U.S. Coast Guard Seaman 1st Class John Ibach poses with the crew of Station Mayport...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | U.S. Coast Guard Seaman 1st Class John Ibach poses with the crew of Station Mayport January 2020. Ibach served during WWII and the Liberation of the Phillipines campaign aboard the Coast Guard-manned USS Cavalier (APA-37). (Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

By Petty Officer 2nd Class Barry Bena, Public Affairs Detachment Jacksonville



A Mayport, Florida resident and Coast Guard veteran who served during World War II passed away April 29. Another victim of the virus, COVID-19.



Seaman 1st Class John Ibach served aboard the USS Cavalier (APA-37), a Coast Guard-manned attack transport, during WWII and during the Liberation of the Philippines campaign when the ship was disabled after being struck by a torpedo.



He recently celebrated his 97th birthday at a small ceremony at Coast Guard Station Mayport as he had done every year since his 93rd birthday.



“I met John in 2015 when he showed up to [Station Mayport] where we instantly became friends,” said Senior Chief Petty Officer Jane Sandy. “For his 93rd birthday we arranged at the sector to present him a few awards missing from his service jacket and have his first officially birthday party.”



To commemorate his 90th birthday, the crew at Mayport arranged to give him a smallboat ride around the harbor.



“Along with the boatride, John just loved when the Station Mayport crew spent time with him over lunches and even some parking lot visits,” said Sandy. “It was the things John looked forward to so much. They made him feel as he was a part of their family.”



Petty Officer 3rd Class Chayce Faulkner, a crewmember at Station Mayport, helped coordinate and prepare the station for Ibach’s final visit.



“It was such a pleasure to get things ready for his arrival,” said Faulkner. “It was neat to be able to hang out with him and hear all his sea stories.”



Ibach was not the only person in his family with the desire to serve their nation. His brother Herman, served in the Navy and the Coast Guard, and his sister Elizabeth, was a SPAR during WWII.



“They were truly an amazing family of Coasties,” Sandy said.



Ibach leaves behind his wife of 72 years, Aline, and two daughters, Susan and Anna.



“He was definitely a great Coast Guardsman from a great generation,” said Faulkner. “He will be sorely missed.”



For a video of Ibach and his memory serving on the USS Cavalier during WWII, visit here https://dvidshub.net/r/h3gam9