New Mass Communication Specialist Mobile Apps Pave Way for Modern Learning

NEWPORT, R.I. (NNS) – The 1,500 active-duty and Reserve mass communication specialists (MC) throughout the fleet now have an easier way to study for Navy-wide advancement exams.



Sailors can now download the new MC Rate Training Manuals (RTM) Apps to study on the go, without the requirements of a CAC card or an internet connection. Additionally, Sailors can use the search feature inside the apps, bookmark favorite content, find contact information for emergency support, and send questions, comments, or other input using the in-app feedback email.



After completing each app’s final exam, Sailors can receive credit for the completed courses directly into their Electronic Training Jacket (ETJ) by entering their DODID number.



The Chief of Information’s (CHINFO) Senior Enlisted Advisor, Master Chief Mass Communication Specialist Michael Lewis, who led the development, testing, and release of the applications, said they were designed with Sailors of today in mind.



“I believe that this is precisely the type of content and training that our MCs deserve today,” said Lewis. “These apps are indeed the first of their kind in the sense that we’ve taken what was originally a PDF file, converted them to HTML, and now interactive apps. Additionally, once you download the apps, you do not need outside connectivity for them to work – a key for our shipboard Sailors.”



Results of app testing throughout the fleet were unanimously positive, with junior MCs specifically complementing the accessibility and functionality.



"When I first opened the apps during the testing process, it was great to have something compact, easy to navigate and simple to understand,” said Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Michael Lieberknecht, a recent graduate of the military photojournalism program at Syracuse University. “Now, instead of printing hundreds of pages or spending time scrolling through a digital document for a simple reference, the apps streamline study sessions and knowledge refreshment for MCs. The best part about the apps is not only the easy upload to your ETJ, but also that they are valuable sources to study while in the chow line, at home, or in your rack."



The apps are also the beginning stages of Center for Service Support’s (CSS) efforts to create similar RTM mobile apps for other ratings in their domain, including logistics specialist, yeoman, culinary specialist and personnel specialist.



“With the completion of these apps, we now have our foundation so we can prepare to have this for more Sailors in their respective fields,” said Ray Paradis, CSS program manager for Non-Resident Training Courses, Personnel Qualification Standards, Occupational Standards and Learning and Development Roadmaps. “Our job is ensuring that the Sailors of today and tomorrow have the very best opportunity to learn their craft, and this is a perfect method to reach Sailors through modern technology.”



The apps were designed in coordination with CHINFO, the PMW 240 Sea Warrior Program and Tracen Technology. The apps can be downloaded at the Navy App Locker or Google Play and iOS App stores using the keyword “MC RTM.”



For more news from CSS, visit https://www.navy.mil/local/css/ or follow CSS on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/CSSNewport/.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.04.2020 Date Posted: 06.04.2020 11:17 Story ID: 371430 Location: NEWPORT, RI, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, New Mass Communication Specialist Mobile Apps Pave Way for Modern Learning, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.