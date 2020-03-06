NMFSC Announces 1st and 2nd SOQ

By Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David Kolmel

Naval Medical Forces Support Command Public Affairs Office

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO, Texas – Naval Medical Forces Support Command (NMFSC) announced its Junior Sailor of the Quarter (JSOY) for the 1st and 2nd quarters and Sailor of the Quarter (SOQ) for the 2nd quarter.

Hospital Corpsman (HM) 2nd Class Jodi-Ann Tracey, assigned to M7 (education and training), was selected as JSOY for 1st quarter; HM2 Noe Lopez, assigned to special assistants, was selected as JSOY for 2nd quarter; and HM1 Raynier Cruzborroto, assigned to M7, was selected as SOQ for 2nd quarter.

NMFSC Command Master Chief Richard Putnam commended the Sailors for their hard work.

“These Sailors have been the model of excellence over the past quarter,” said Putnam. “These Sailors represent NMFSC thru their exemplary performance [by] modeling our Navy’s core values of honor, courage and commitment.”

The awards also represent the hard work of the teams that support them.

“This award represents the great accomplishments of everyone at the command, nobody gets here without the support of a great team,” said Putnam. “I want to thank the entire team for what they do on a daily basis and they truly are the success story of the command.”

Additional Sailors nominated for the award were HM2 Christian Snyder, assigned to M7, Logistics Specialist 2nd Class Jonathan Williams, assigned to M4 (Facilities and Logistics) and Personal Specialist 2nd Class Amanda Walker, assigned to M1 (Total Force Manpower).

Due to COVID-19 and social distancing requirements, awards will be presented to these Sailors at a later date.

