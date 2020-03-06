BG Hafley Selected as 88th RD DCG-Support

Photo By Master Sgt. Michel Sauret | Col. John Hafley, commander of the 11th Military Police Brigade, headquatered in Los...... read more read more Photo By Master Sgt. Michel Sauret | Col. John Hafley, commander of the 11th Military Police Brigade, headquatered in Los Alomitos, California, gives direction to his staff and battalion leadership on a decision to move their tactical location during a Combat Support Training Exercise (CSTX) at Fort Hunter Liggett, California, July 19, 2018. During the exercise scenario, military police are responsible for a Theater Detention Facility to processes and secure up to 4,000 enemy prisoners of war and also manage a Detention Holding Area to house displaced civilians. Military police have a wide range of responsibilities during combat operations which also includes combat support and area security. This rotation of CSTX runs through the month of July. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Master Sgt. Michel Sauret) see less | View Image Page

FORT McCOY, Wis. — Brig. Gen. James C. Hafley was appointed the Deputy Commanding General-Support for the 88th Readiness Division in March.



“I am honored and excited to be selected for this new role and I look forward to working with unit leaders in the 88th Readiness Divisions’ 19-state region to support their readiness efforts,” said Hafley, a St. Louis native, upon taking over the newly established position.



As the DCG-Support, Hafley will lead all support responsibilities and activities in the 88th Readiness Division’s area of responsibility: Soldier Readiness Processing/Medical; maintenance, to include equipment concentration site and area maintenance support activity support operations; Directorate of Public Works regional support to facilities; and community and political activities within the region.



The 88th Readiness Division enhances Army Reserve Soldier and unit readiness by providing human resources programs and services, equipment repair and logistics, and facilities maintenance in a region that spans 19 states extending from Ohio west to Washington state.



Hafley is a 1993 graduate of Southeast Missouri State University with a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice. He graduated from the South Texas School of Law in 2007 with a Doctorate of Jurisprudence. Hafley graduated from the U.S. Army War College in 2015 with a Master of Science in Strategic Studies.



Prior to this assignment, Hafley, who currently resides in Conroe, Texas, served as brigade commander for the 11th Military Police Brigade in Los Alamitos, Calif.



Hafley’s military career began in 1991 as a military policeman with the Missouri Army National Guard. He was commissioned in the Army Reserve in 1993 in the military police corps.



His assignments include various positions of greater authority and command throughout the Army Reserve. His units of assignment include the 366th Military Police Company in Huntsville, Texas, and Stillwater, Okla.; the 607th MP Battalion in Grand Prairie, Texas; 1st Brigade 75th Training Command in Houston; 102nd Training Division in Fort Leonard Wood, Mo. Hafley’s overseas assignments include serving as an operations officer during Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2009 and as a foreign military sales case advisor for the Ministry of Interior Military Assistance Group in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.



Hafley is former police officer, Assistant District Attorney, and is currently the owner and controlling member of The Law Office of John C. Hafley, PLLC, located in Conroe. He is married to Dina Hafley and has two children, John Jr. and Deanna.