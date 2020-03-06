3 lessons learned in helping fight against coronavirus pandemic

FORT BRAGG, N.C. - As the nation prepared for the fight against the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, it was critical that Fort Bragg, the XVIII Airborne Corps, and other key agencies engaged crisis communication strategies to keep the total population of approximately 240,000 informed about the installation’s status and daily updates.



“Fort Bragg is the largest military installation in terms of population in the world,” said Col. Tage Rainsford, the Corps public affairs officer. “Because of our large number, it is key to be able to communicate efficiently and effectively to our greater community by using a variety of platforms.”



A combination of messaging tactics including chains of command, social media and coordinating interviews with news media were used in an effort to widely communicate to a diverse audience.



“We initiated our COVID-19 communication efforts such as daily installation updates in March,” said Tom McCollum, Fort Bragg Garrison public affairs officer. “Between then and where we are today, there has been lessons learned that turned into best practices.”



McCollum added before the daily updates, the release of information was sporadic and reactive.



“We were receiving lots of queries and negative comments in the beginning because of this,” he said. “Once the daily updates started, one could see a direct correlation between the queries and negative comments dropping, and positive feedback skyrocketing.”



McCollum referred to the first lesson as keeping one’s audience engaged on social media. He added followers can become bored, uninterested, and may scroll passed the updates on their feed if there was not a hook to catch their attention.



“The Fort Bragg Facebook page is a heavy hitter,” McCollum said. “We have found the majority of our followers become most engaged when we used a sense of humor. We learned that if we wanted to keep their attention, the daily updates should be attention-grabbing otherwise the they become white noise. Our formula was to come up with creative ways to make the updates conversational and finding new ways of saying ‘the gyms are closed.’ ”



Some of the methods used to announce the status of the fitness centers included the Icelandic language, Morse Code, and sign language.



This method of communication proved to be effective as Facebook analytics show an increase of followers from 318,905 in March to 331,952 in May, a growth of 13,047 followers.



The second lesson learned is quickly involving the support of other key organizations for message synchronization such as Womack Army Medical Center during the COVID-19 response.



“It is critical that we share the most up to date information to our staff and patients,” said Shannon Lynch, WAMC public affairs officer. “We couldn’t communicate effectively without teamwork between the installation and tenant units; it truly is a combined and integral effort.”



McCollum added the organizations on Fort Bragg coming together as a unified team helps with delivering the same message across all platforms and keeps from having a confused public. He said an informed public is less likely to question decision makers, assist in rumor control, and ensure false information is corrected.



“After the daily update was posted on social media, a copy was sent to each command, directorate, commercial partner, and civic organizations operating on Fort Bragg,” he said.



He added to remember to involve the smaller partner agencies that may often be forgotten.



“We may not interact with each other on a daily basis, and they may unintentionally be overlooked,” McCollum said. “I admit, the installation post office was one of the agencies. In fact, our Facebook followers brought this to our attention. Because of them, we now made a new connection.”



A third lesson learned was determining how to execute media interviews while practicing social distancing and wearing facial coverings.



“When we use communication strategies, engaging the media is another tool in helping to deliver our message,” Rainsford said. “From showing our swift response such as humanitarian efforts to helping share our message, the media can help reach a broader audience. However, we quickly came across a challenge earlier in the process.”



He said because of the safety protocols in place, they had to figure out different ways to conduct media events and interviews.



“One method was holding an interview using video chat apps,” Rainsford said. “Another event involved changing the dynamic of a traditional interview by providing multiple interviewees for each reporter to limit groups while still practicing social distancing.”



He added that reporters have safety protocols in place, as well, which adds another layer of protection.



“Every organization or unit has their methods when communicating to their audience,” Rainsford said. “We quickly adjusted our methods and figured out what works best for not just Fort Bragg but the media and our audiences, as well.”

