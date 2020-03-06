NDW Fleet and Family Support Centers Staying Connected With Families as Pandemic Continues

WASHINGTON (NNS) -- Naval District Washington Fleet and Family Support Centers (FFSC) are offering online webinars on how service members, Navy civilians, and their families can cope with the COVID-19 pandemic.



Since April 1, the FFSC has provided more than 60 online webinars with more than 1,000 people attending. The webinars being offered include topics like finances, helping children navigate COVID-19, federal resume writing, and tips for homeschooling children during the pandemic.



“We’re looking to help families deal with the new environment we’re in,” said Kathy Selves, FFSC regional program director. “Many families now have to deal with the stresses of homeschooling, anxiety and transitions out of the military, and we’re providing services to help them. We’ve been able to leverage the technology that’s available to us to meet the needs of our Navy families.”



The webinars have led to an increase in attendees for FFSC workshops. The workshops are being offered through the telephone and the internet, both live and recorded.



“People are loving it,” said Bea Ramos, work and family life consultant for FFSC. “I have been facilitating courses for a long time and this has opened our eyes to being able to reach more people. Before, my numbers were averaging anywhere from 5-15 people per course. Since we went to webinars, my numbers have increased significantly. I’m getting people from states as far as New York and Ohio attending my courses. It’s spreading far and wide. People are looking forward to this option continuing, even when we get back into the office, and so am I.”



The workshops have text and voice chat to help answer any questions people may have. Selves says it is the mission of the FFSC to help service members and their families get through whatever challenges life presents them.



“Even though we have to stay safe at home and we aren’t living our lives the way we were, people still need to deal with their finances. People are still transitioning out of their service. People still have questions about what they do with their children at home. Life still goes on even though we’re in this different state,” said Selves.



For a list of available courses visit https://www.navyregionmwrndw.com/programs-services/fleet-family-support.



To register for the interactive webinars, visit www.navymwrwashington.com/registration-form or log into the classroom a few minutes before the scheduled start time at http://ffr-learn.adobeconnect.com/nsawfleetandfamilyvirtualtrainings.



Course times and dates can also be found on the NDW Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/NavDistWash/.



For more news from Naval District Washington, visit www.navy.mil/local/ndw/.



Get more information about the Navy from US Navy Facebook or Twitter.



Date Taken: 06.03.2020 Date Posted: 06.03.2020 14:40 Story ID: 371374