LRAFB C-130s enable Army paratrooper operations

Courtesy Photo | U.S. Army paratroopers descend from the sky after jumping out of C-130J Super Hercules...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | U.S. Army paratroopers descend from the sky after jumping out of C-130J Super Hercules aircraft from Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, in support of airborne operations at the Joint Readiness Training Center in Fort Polk, Louisiana, May 26, 2020. The training allowed more than 140 U.S. Army Soldiers to recertify their status, both as paratroopers and jumpmasters. (Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

As training environments across the Department of Defense adjust operations to fit a new abnormal, Little Rock Air Force Base continues to provide agile combat airlift support in a world influenced by the outbreak of COVID-19.



As part of that support, C-130J Super Hercules assigned to Little Rock AFB helped enable U.S. Army airborne operations at the Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk’s Geronimo Drop Zone, May 26-28.



According to Keith Morrow, a JRTC and Fort Polk G-3 air officer, jump training was shut down due to the restrictions of COVID-19, affecting some of the installation’s parachutists.



“Some of our paratroopers and jumpmasters have not been able to jump or perform their duties for more than 60 days,” Morrow said. “To retain their status, both as paratroopers and jumpmasters, they needed refresher training.”



To provide the necessary training, a three-week training program was developed, culminating with paratroopers jumping from LRAFB C-130s over Geronimo DZ.



In total, more than 140 Soldiers were able to recertify their status, both as paratroopers and jumpmasters.



Morrow said that not only does the training get the JRTC and Fort Polk paratroopers recertified, it also helps LRAFB.



“By having Little Rock AFB aircraft conduct the parachute operation each day off of our dirt assault runways we are helping them reengage in their air training requirements as well as us getting back into the jumping business,” Morrow said.



According to Capt. Alex Fontaine, 41st Airlift Squadron C-130J instructor pilot, the aircrews only needed to make minor changes in procedure to accommodate COVID-19 constraints.



“These types of operations are something we are accustomed to and well-versed in as mission partners,” Fontaine said.



To allow for proper social distancing procedures, LRAFB aircrews reduced the number of jumpers on each aircraft and increased the number of sorties flown to meet re-certification requirements needed by the Army paratroopers and jumpmasters.



The increase in sorties also allowed the pilots additional opportunities to train on formation low-level flying and dirt landing zone and takeoff training as the squadron prepares for a four-month deployment to the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility later this year.