Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Army Space and Missile Defense Command supports Space-X launch with satellite communications

    Army Space and Missile Defense Command supports SpaceX launch with satellite communications

    Courtesy Photo | A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, carrying the company's Crew Dragon spacecraft, launches from...... read more read more

    UNITED STATES

    06.03.2020

    Story by 1st Sgt. Robert Segin 

    U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command

    COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado — For the first time in more than a decade, American astronauts launched into space from American soil on an American rocket, and the U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command supported the historic mission.

    A team from the Regional Satellite Communications Support Center-West, or RSSC-West, based on Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado Springs, Colorado, processed the first U.S. Space Command satellite access request for UHF satellite communications to directly support this space mission.

    RSSC-West, one of USASMDC's U.S. Army Satellite Operations Brigade's four RSSCs located around the world, provides around-the-clock satellite communications access for USSPACECOM requirements. Wideband and narrowband satellite communications planning is part of RSSC-West's daily mission in support of not just the Army, but all Department of Defense and federal agencies.

    “RSSC-West provides supporting communications to several combatant commands and their service components to include USSPACECOM activities,” said Mike Chandanais, U.S. Army Satellite Operations Brigade deputy and director satellite communications. “This includes support to space launches.”

    RSSC-West will ensure that essential satellite resources are available for beyond-line-of-sight communications for recovery assets positioned in the Atlantic Ocean from the U.S. east coast to Great Britain.

    “Our role is to enable communications to various down-range sensors and groups such as the 45th Space Wing Ops Group who support emergency recovery support to all manned space launches,” said Chandanais.

    NASA astronauts Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley flew SpaceX’s Crew Dragon spacecraft, which lifted off on a Falcon 9 rocket on May 30 from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida, for an extended stay at the International Space Station for the Demo-2 mission.

    “It’s really exciting to be part of this historic space mission,” said Col. Tonri Brown, commander, U.S. Army Satellite Operations Brigade. “Our RSSC-West team ensured that the assets on the ground had the communications elements they needed and the ability to communicate during the launch.”

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2020
    Date Posted: 06.03.2020 12:19
    Story ID: 371345
    Location: US
    Web Views: 16
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Space and Missile Defense Command supports Space-X launch with satellite communications, by 1SG Robert Segin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    communications
    NASA
    Space
    SATCOM
    space and missile defense command
    satellite communications
    SMDC
    Space X
    Satellite Operations Brigade
    SATOPS
    Tonri Brown
    Army astronaut SpaceX

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT