Andersen Airman found unresponsive on base

An Airman at Andersen Air Force Base was found unresponsive in their base quarters at approximately 3:24 p.m. and was later pronounced deceased today.



In accordance with U.S. Air Force policy, the Airman’s name is being withheld until 24 hours after next of kin notification. The cause of death is currently under investigation.



Our chaplains, mental health professionals and counselors are available and ready to assist those in need. For more information on Andersen Air Force Base support services, please visit our website, http// www.andersen.af.mil.

