    Andersen Airman found unresponsive on base

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    06.03.2020

    Story by Staff Sgt. Divine Cox 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    An Airman at Andersen Air Force Base was found unresponsive in their base quarters at approximately 3:24 p.m. and was later pronounced deceased today.

    In accordance with U.S. Air Force policy, the Airman’s name is being withheld until 24 hours after next of kin notification. The cause of death is currently under investigation.

    Our chaplains, mental health professionals and counselors are available and ready to assist those in need. For more information on Andersen Air Force Base support services, please visit our website, http// www.andersen.af.mil.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2020
    Date Posted: 06.03.2020 04:26
    Story ID: 371324
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU 
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Andersen Airman found unresponsive on base, by SSgt Divine Cox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

