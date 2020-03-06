Wolf Pack welcomes Wolf 60

The Wolf Pack welcomed Col. Christopher Hammond as the new 8th Fighter Wing commander during a change of command ceremony at Kunsan Air Base, June 2.



Lt. Gen. Kenneth Wilsbach, 7th Air Force commander, presided over the ceremony, welcoming Hammond as the newest Wolf Pack commander. Wilsbach also thanked Col. Tad Clark, the outgoing commander, for his exceptional leadership and guidance to 8th FW Airmen throughout the last year.



“Each time I visited Kunsan over the last year, I was impressed with Col. Clark’s ability to not only stay laser-focused on readiness but to also take care of every Airmen on this base,” said Wilsbach. “It was a remarkable year for the Wolf Pack. Sometimes it was painstaking, but it was a complete success. No matter what came across your path, you beat it. You all maintained your combat capability, your readiness and lethality all while taking care of one another.”



Clark was presented the Legion of Merit medal and the Republic of Korea National Security Merit medal. Clark expressed his gratitude and admiration for the Wolf Pack and their unfaltering dedication and commitment to the 8th FW mission.



“Many of you were here last year when I challenged our wing to be the benchmark for readiness and to be known as the wing that truly understands what it means to value and respect one another, and we succeeded,” said Clark. “We have gone beyond just being the 8th Fighter Wing; we’ve become a Wolf Pack family. Our ability to operate as a family has armed and equipped us to push each other that much harder, to achieve what may seem impossible…but with maximum effort and teamwork, is now the achievable.”



Clark gave his final salute to the Wolf Pack before relinquishing command to Hammond.



Hammond comes to Kunsan after serving as vice commander of the 35th FW, Misawa Air Base, Japan. Hammond earned his commission through the U.S. Air Force Academy in 1998. Prior to his assignment at Misawa, Hammond was the senior military evaluator for air warfare systems for the Office of Secretary of Defense – Operational Test and Evaluation in Washington, D.C. He accumulated almost 400 combat hours in the F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft over Iraq and Afghanistan in support of Operations Iraqi Freedom and Enduring Freedom.



As Wolf 60, Hammond is responsible for more than 2,700 active-duty personnel, four groups and 13 squadrons, including two F-16 squadrons tasked with supporting 7th Air Force operational readiness. This is Hammond’s second assignment on the peninsula and his first assignment as a member of the Wolf Pack.



“You hear stories about the Wolf Pack, but until you’re actually here, boots on the ground at Kunsan Air Base, you have no idea the camaraderie, the teamwork and steely-eyed mission focus that exists at the Wolf Pack. It’s nothing but impressive,” said Hammond. “Thank you to all the members of the Wolf Pack, for supporting your leadership team. Thank you for all the hard work; the blood, sweat and tears you’ve put into the 8th FW’s readiness. I look forward to getting out there, meeting all of you and fully immersing myself in weapon system Kunsan.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.03.2020 Date Posted: 06.03.2020 02:05 Story ID: 371322 Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Wolf Pack welcomes Wolf 60, by SSgt Mackenzie Mendez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.