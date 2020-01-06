AHMAD AL-JABER AIR BASE, Kuwait– The 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit command element took command of Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force – Crisis Response – Central Command 20.2 from the purpose-built SPMAGTF-CR-CC 19.2.



The California-based Marine Expeditionary Unit assumed responsibility of U.S. Marine Corps Forces Central Command’s crisis respon01se mission and theater security cooperation throughout the Middle East. Continuity of SPMAGTF-CR-CC allows the unit to build upon previous rotation’s success.



“We remain postured to respond to any crisis throughout the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility,” said the oncoming commanding officer, Col. Andrew T. Priddy. ”While maintaining this crisis response capability, we look forward to continuing to advance the regional partner relationships across the AOR.”



Forces from across I Marine Expeditionary Force, including 1st Marine Division, 1st Marine Logistics Group, and 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing will make up the SPMAGTF-CR-CC 20.2. Units include 2nd Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment, Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron-166 (Reinforced,) and Combat Logistics Detachment-25.



“Across the command, Marines and Sailors have trained extensively for this mission,” said the command’s sergeant major, Sgt. Maj. Stuart D. Glass. “Our forward-deployed forces are ready to respond to any crisis or event at a moment’s notice.”



The Special Purpose Marine Air Ground Task Force – Crisis Response –

Central Command is designed to respond rapidly and efficiently to a wide-range of military operations utilizing aviation, ground, and logistics assets.



-30-

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.01.2020 Date Posted: 06.03.2020 10:06 Story ID: 371321 Location: AHMAD AL-JABER , KW Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, California-based unit takes over Middle East crisis response mission, by CPT Joshua Hays, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.