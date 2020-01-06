Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    California-based unit takes over Middle East crisis response mission

    AHMAD AL-JABER , KUWAIT

    06.01.2020

    Story by Capt. Joshua Hays 

    Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force Crisis Response - Central Command

    AHMAD AL-JABER AIR BASE, Kuwait– The 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit command element took command of Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force – Crisis Response – Central Command 20.2 from the purpose-built SPMAGTF-CR-CC 19.2.

    The California-based Marine Expeditionary Unit assumed responsibility of U.S. Marine Corps Forces Central Command’s crisis respon01se mission and theater security cooperation throughout the Middle East. Continuity of SPMAGTF-CR-CC allows the unit to build upon previous rotation’s success.

    “We remain postured to respond to any crisis throughout the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility,” said the oncoming commanding officer, Col. Andrew T. Priddy. ”While maintaining this crisis response capability, we look forward to continuing to advance the regional partner relationships across the AOR.”

    Forces from across I Marine Expeditionary Force, including 1st Marine Division, 1st Marine Logistics Group, and 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing will make up the SPMAGTF-CR-CC 20.2. Units include 2nd Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment, Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron-166 (Reinforced,) and Combat Logistics Detachment-25.

    “Across the command, Marines and Sailors have trained extensively for this mission,” said the command’s sergeant major, Sgt. Maj. Stuart D. Glass. “Our forward-deployed forces are ready to respond to any crisis or event at a moment’s notice.”

    The Special Purpose Marine Air Ground Task Force – Crisis Response –
    Central Command is designed to respond rapidly and efficiently to a wide-range of military operations utilizing aviation, ground, and logistics assets.

    -30-

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2020
    Date Posted: 06.03.2020 10:06
    Story ID: 371321
    Location: AHMAD AL-JABER , KW
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, California-based unit takes over Middle East crisis response mission, by CPT Joshua Hays, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Kuwait
    Middle East
    Marines
    Crisis Response
    NEO
    Embassy Reinforcement
    OIR
    CJTF-OIR

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT