Michigan National Guard responds to request for assistance from Kalamazoo civil authorities

Kalamazoo, Mich. – The Michigan National Guard has responded to a request from Kalamazoo civil authorities to ensure peace, augment local law enforcement, and reassure community members.



Approximately 90 guard members from units in Albion, Battle Creek, and Lansing have arrived in Kalamazoo to provide support to ensure the safety of people and mitigate property damage, in partnership with Michigan State Police and local law enforcement.



“When our members are activated, they are there to serve and protect our communities, which includes protecting the right of citizens to peacefully protest,” said Maj. Gen. Paul Rogers, Adjutant General and Director of the Michigan Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA). “In addition to augmenting local law enforcement capabilities, the bearing, professionalism, and compassion of Michigan National Guard members is a reassuring and peaceful presence during challenging times.”



Over 1,200 of the Michigan National Guard’s 11,000 members have been working in Michigan’s communities since March, assisting with the state’s response to the COVID-19 and responding to floods in the Midland area. Currently, nearly 900 MING members are activated and supporting communities with widespread COVID-19 testing and screening, distribution of personal protective equipment, and assistance at numerous food banks across the state.



Since Saturday, an additional 200 Michigan National Guard members have been activated to assist with cleanup and ensuring peace in Grand Rapids and Lansing.

