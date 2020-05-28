Manpower force shaping in support of force design phase one: MARADMINS Number: 302/20

This MARADMIN provides an overview of the manpower force shaping authorities and tools Manpower and Reserve Affairs (M&RA) plans to use to conduct its active duty end strength reduction in accordance with Force Design Phase One requirements.



These force shaping authorities and tools are only for Marines in the following MOSs:



Enlisted: 1812 Armor Marine (fully divest), 1869 Senior Armor SNCO (fully divest), and 2146 Main Battle Tank (MBT) Repairer/Technician (fully divest).



Officers: 1802 Tank Officer (fully divest), 5803 Military Police Officer (reduction), 2110 Ordnance Vehicle Maintenance Officer (reduction), and 5805 Criminal Investigation Officer (reduction).



At present, other MOSs do not require active force shaping measures. M&RA will publish guidance if subsequent phases of Force Design require the use of these measures for Marines in additional MOSs.



M&RA will continue to maximize the use of accessions and MOS assignments, First Term Alignment Plan (FTAP) and Subsequent Term Alignment Plan (STAP) retention, career designation, promotions, lateral moves, natural attrition, and service limitations.



For those MOSs listed above, M&RA will maximize the use of inter-service transfers (IST) and voluntary authorities such as Temporary Early Retirement Authority (TERA), and Time-in-Grade Waivers; the use of involuntary tools may also be used, as necessary.



Details of these authorities and tools not provided in this MARADMIN will be outlined in future MARADMINs scheduled for release starting June 2020.



Marines may separate from the Marine Corps in accordance with separation authorities per MCO 1900.16 CH2 Separation and Retirement Manual.



For those 18XX Marines requesting to IST, commands may submit group packages for several Marines with one O-5/O-6 level command endorsement to MMSR-2 (Enlisted: SMB.Manpower.MMSR2E@usmc.mil / Career Designated Officers: SMB.Manpower.MMSR2O@usmc.mil) and MMOA-3 for non-Career Designated Officers (smbmanpowerofficerpr@usmc.mil). See Chapter 2 of the Separation and Retirement Manual, Figure 3-1 for content and format. General Officer endorsement requirement is waived for all packages. Officers will submit IST packages per SECNAVINST 1000.7G Interservice Transfer of Officers.



Beginning in FY21, TERA may be approved per MARADMIN 135/19 Marine Corps Temporary Early Retirement Authority (TERA) Program for qualified Marines in MOSs identified in the above paragraphs.



For those in MOSs identified above that are currently eligible for IST, TERA, and Time-in-Grade Waivers, packages are due to M&RA no later than 30 September 2020. Additional submission timelines will be provided in the respective subsequent MARADMINs scheduled for release in June. Consideration is also being given to the future use of Voluntary Separations Pay (VSP), Voluntary Enlisted Early Release Program (VEERP), and Officer Voluntary Early Release (OVER).



With regard to Enlisted and Officer Assignments, MARADMIN 278/20 provides direction for all activating and deactivating units. M&RA will continue to issue orders in accordance with MCO 1300.8 Marine Corps Personnel Assignment Policy. Both MMEA and MMOA will issue orders consistent with the needs of the Marine Corps while considering the career progression and desires of each Marine. M&RA may authorize tour curtailment as necessary.



The following applies to Marines with a primary MOS (PMOS) identified in paragraph above:



Sergeants and below. FY20 monthly promotions for sergeants and below will be the last promotion opportunity for these Marines. Marines are authorized to apply for voluntary lateral move to another PMOS; Marines seeking a lateral move must meet the requirements of their desired PMOS per NAVMC 1200.1E Military Occupational Specialties Manual. Corporals and below with greater than 24 months time remaining on contract may be reclassified into a new PMOS based on the needs of the service without incurring additional service obligation per the forthcoming FY21 MOS Reclassification and Directed Lateral Move Boards MARADMIN scheduled for release in June 2020. Beginning in FY21, continued service beyond current expiration of current contract (ECC) will be contingent upon lateral move or reclassification and acceptance of a new PMOS for which they meet the prerequisites. Furthermore, there are no promotion opportunities for sergeants and below beginning in FY21.



Staff Sergeants and above. FY20 Promotion Boards for staff sergeants and gunnery sergeants will be the last promotion opportunity for Marines with the MOSs listed earlier. There are no promotion opportunities for staff sergeants in FY21 and beyond. MOS 1869 and 2146 gunnery sergeants will remain eligible for promotion to first sergeant; 2146 gunnery sergeants will remain eligible for promotion to master sergeant in the 2149 PMOS. Marines are authorized to apply for voluntary lateral move to another PMOS. Those staff sergeants and gunnery sergeants choosing to continue 1869, or 2146 PMOS may submit and be considered for reenlistment in their PMOS until they are TERA or retirement eligible as long as they meet basic retention prerequisites. MOS 1869 master sergeants may reenlist to obtain retirement eligibility. Marines with greater than 20 years time in service will have their retention request returned with no further action. Marines approved for reenlistment as 1812, 1869, or 2146 will be assigned PCS or PCA orders based on needs of the Marine Corps; those not approved for reenlistment will be allowed to separate from the Marine Corps in accordance with separation authorities or retire if eligible per Ref (d). More senior Marines will be allowed to separate from the Marine Corps in accordance with separation authorities or retire if eligible per Separation and Retirement Manual. Furthermore, TERA may be approved per Ref (f ) and paragraph 3.F.



Marine Officers. For all company-grade officers with the PMOS of 1802 and a percentage with the PMOS of 5803, career designation and/or continued service will be contingent upon acceptance of a new PMOS per MARADMIN 179/20 FY20 Officer Retention Board Number 1 Results. Additionally, officers in the MOSs identified in above may be allowed to apply for lateral move per the forthcoming FY21 Lateral Move MARADMIN scheduled for release in June 2020. Officers may also resign their commission upon completion of obligations or retire if eligible per the Separation and Retirement Manual. MOS 1802 captains and majors are eligible for inter-service transfer per SECNAVINST 1000.7G; these officers may apply for IST in accordance with the timeline listed earlier but will not execute until completion of their initial contractual service obligation. More senior majors and lieutenant colonels may be allowed to retain their PMOS and will be assigned PCS or PCA orders based on needs of the Marine Corps until retirement eligible. Furthermore, TERA may be approved per Ref (f ) and paragraph 3.F.



For more information see MARADMIN 302/20 at https://www.marines.mil/News/Messages/MARADMINS/. Bottom of Form

