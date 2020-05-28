Modified recreation opportunities offered

With federal and state protocols changing with regard to COVID-19, recreational activities are reopening with modified requirements aboard Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow, Calif.



“We are seeing a lot of golfers coming out and taking advantage of the great weather, and getting in a few holes,” said Mike Berg, Marine Memorial Golf Course manager. “In addition to social distancing, which golf lends itself to naturally, we’ve made a few other modifications. For instance, we typically leave a bottle with sand at each of the holes, so when someone creates a divot they can fill it themselves. To keep things sanitary, we are no longer leaving the bottles. So, I and my team go around filling the divots instead.”



People are also required to wear a face covering before entering the Pro Shop. Golfers are also asked not to share a golf cart with someone who doesn’t already live with them.



Leatherneck Lanes is also reopened and the staff are excited to see Marines and families returning to use the facilities.



“I love these people,” said Geraldine McWilliams, recreation assistant. “We love to chat while they bowl or order their food. We’ve spent a lot of time sanitizing things and making some changes so that it’s safe for them to u s e .”



One of the modifications required at the bowling alley is that people use only three of the six available lanes. That allows for better social distancing.



“Face coverings are required when entering the building, and to conduct business at the counter," said Jennifer Thrasher, Leatherneck Lanes manager. "Face coverings may be removed when entering the bowling area with your party."



They are offering food for take-out only at this time, as well. They will also be starting up several popular bowling events and programs over the next few weeks.



“Kids Bowl Free is an awesome promotion that we offer,” Thrasher said. “Parents can sign up by going on www.kidsbowlfree.com. This registers their child for two games of ‘Bowling for Free,’ Wednesdays through Fridays, noon to 5 p.m. during the summer (June 1 – August 14). The site is open for registration at our center now. It’s exciting for the kids and parents can save money, too!”



Other events soon to start back up are Screens and Strikes during which a movie plays on a big, drop-down screen while bowlers enjoy a few games, as well as Warrior Wednesdays and Friday Night Lights. Stay tuned for more information about those programs. They will also re-start the co-ed and men’s bowling leagues as soon as they are able.



“We’ve really spent a lot of time making things as safe as possible for people so that they can come and enjoy bowling with us again and we are looking forward to this gradual return to a new normal,” Thrasher said.



The Oasis Pool and Water Park has also reopened for use by those with base access. There are a few modifications that will make swimming a bit safer for all during this time.



Axel Rivera recreation specialist supervisor, noted that, although the pool is now open for use, with some modifications, there have been just a few families who have decided to take the opportunity to enjoy some pool time fun.



“It’s been slow, but I’m sure it will pick up a bit,” Rivera said. “We’ve sanitized everything that needs to be cleaned, and we are keeping a close eye on people as they come in to ensure that they’re aware of some of the changes we’ve put in place. One is that a parent must be in the water with their children, rather than just watching from the seating area. That way they can actively engage their children and keep them together. The families need to stay together and remain distanced from others who are there to enjoy the pool, as well. For now there won’t be any water basketball games, or anything of that sort. Over time, I’m sure we will work toward a new normal that we can all embrace while enjoying being out here, enjoying the pool and getting some of that Vitamin D from the sun.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.28.2020 Date Posted: 06.02.2020 16:48 Story ID: 371313 Location: MARINE CORPS LOGISTICS BASE BARSTOW, CA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Modified recreation opportunities offered, by Laurie Pearson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.