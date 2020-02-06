Army HRC welcomes new deputy commanding general, says goodbye to another

U.S. Army Human Resources Command welcomed a new deputy commanding general during an Investiture Ceremony here, June 1.



Brig. Gen. Kris Belanger, a Wantage, New Jersey native, succeeds Brig. Gen. Twanda Ednetea (Tia) Young who will retire to Charlotte, North Carolina, in September after more than 30 years of service.



In her new role, Belanger will assist HRC’s commanding general, Maj. Gen. Joseph Calloway, in executing the full spectrum of human resources programs that develop leaders, build Army readiness, and promote and sustain the well-being of Soldiers, veterans and their families.



Belanger is dual-hatted as HRC’s Director, Reserve Personnel Management Directorate, which is charged with increasing efficiency, transparency and accessibility when processing Army Reserve personnel actions.



“I’m excited for the opportunity to serve in such a prestigious organization at a pivotal time in our nation’s history. I especially look forward to being a value-added partner to the command, the Fort Knox community, and the U.S. Army Reserve,” said Belanger.



Most recently, Belanger served as the commander for the 85th United States Army Reserve Support Command in Arlington Heights, Illinois; a command consisting of over 4,000 Soldiers in 45 Army Reserve battalions across 25 states in direct support to First Army.



Since being commissioned in 1991 as a 2nd Lieutenant, she has held numerous leadership assignments at the battalion and brigade command levels, including Assistant Chief of Staff, G7, 80th Training Command, The Army School System, Richmond, Virginia; Commander, 4th Brigade, Personnel Services, 94th Division, Decatur, Georgia; and Assistant Chief of Staff, G1, 143d Sustainment Command, Expeditionary, Operation Enduring Freedom, Kuwait. Belanger also served as Commander, 11th Battalion, Officer Education System, 108th Regiment, Concord, North Carolina.



“We are fortunate to have an accomplished leader like Brig. Gen. Belanger joining the HRC Team at such an impactful time. As Brig. Gen. Young was before her, I am wholly confident Brig. Gen. Belanger will prove a great teammate and an invaluable addition to our exceptional group of HRC professionals,” Calloway said.



She has a Bachelor of Science degree from the United States Military Academy, and a master’s degree in Strategic Studies from the U.S. Army War College. Her significant awards and decorations include: Meritorious Service Medal with 6 Oak Leaf Clusters, Army Commendation Medal with 4 Oak Leaf Clusters, Army Achievement Medal with 2 Oak Leaf Clusters, Global War on Terrorism Service and Expeditionary Medals, Military Outstanding Volunteer Service Medal, Army Reserve Component Achievement Medal with Silver and Bronze Oak Leaf Clusters, National Defense Service Ribbon with Bronze Star, Armed Forces Reserve Medal with “M” Device and Bronze Hourglass, Army Service Ribbon, Overseas Training Ribbon, and Parachutist Badge. She is also the proud recipient of the Horatio Gates Adjutant General Regimental Affiliation Medal for her extraordinary achievements and service to the Adjutant General Corps, and the Order of Saint Maurice for her service and support to the Infantry.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.02.2020 Date Posted: 06.02.2020 15:38 Story ID: 371298 Location: FORT KNOX, KY, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Army HRC welcomes new deputy commanding general, says goodbye to another, by Fonda Bock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.