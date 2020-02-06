Briggs takes command of Det 1, 605 TES

Lieutenant Colonel Dameion Briggs assumed command of Detachment 1, 605th Test and Evaluation Squadron (Det 1, 605 TES) from Lt. Col. Scott Gregg during a virtual change of command ceremony at Tinker Air Force Base (AFB), Oklahoma, on June 2nd. Lieutenant Colonel Carly Sims, commander of the 605 TES, Hurlburt Field, Florida, presided over the ceremony remotely.



As the commander, Lt. Col. Briggs will lead the 21-member detachment responsible for executing integrated developmental and operational tests for programs, upgrades, and capabilities for U.S. E-3 Airborne Warning and Control Systems (AWACS) and some Foreign Military Sales (FMS) support programs.



Det 1, 605 TES provides flight crew, mission crew, maintenance, and computer support personnel to the AWACS Combined Test Force for rapid prototyping, spiral development, and operational test and evaluation of U.S., North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), and FMS AWACS enhancement programs. The detachment also supports all contractor and government AWACS integrated product teams.



Lt. Col. Briggs' previous assignment was director of operations for Detachment 1, 605 TES, Tinker AFB, Oklahoma. As the director of operations, he directed 21 personnel executing operational test and evaluation of upgrades to the $17B E-3 Airborne Warning and Control System program. Lt. Col. Briggs determined system combat effectiveness and suitability, by coordinating test plans, test execution, test reports and fielding decisions with Air Combat Command, and Office of the Secretary of Defense. Additionally, he oversaw 16 aircrew during E-3 test flights and avionics lab evaluations and guided the development of sensor and data link system upgrades.



"I am humbled and honored to have the opportunity to lead the men and women of Detachment 1, 605th Test and Evaluation Squadron. As the only Airborne Warning and Control System (AWACS) operational test and evaluation organization, we have the unique opportunity to be on the leading edge of innovation for this special mission weapon system," remarked Lt. Col. Dameion Briggs. "As the DoD is investing in new technology for the AWACS, this team is tasked with ensuring that new technology meets the warfighter's needs. This is a challenging mission, and our team is prepared to meet that challenge."



Lt. Col. Gregg is moving to the Air Force Operations Group, Pentagon, Washington, District of Columbia, to be an Air Force Watch Officer.



Det 1, 605 TES is one of three detachments, and an operating location, assigned to the 605th Test and Evaluation Squadron, located at Hurlburt Field, Florida, and a subordinate unit of the 505th Test and Training Group, and the 505th Command and Control Wing, both headquartered on Hurlburt Field, Florida.

