Photo Essay: 181st MFTB Soldiers participate in HHC change of command

Members of the 181st Multi-Functional Training Brigade (MFTB), an installation tenant organization, participate in a change of command ceremony May 21, 2020, for the 181st MFTB Headquarters and Headquarters Company to the Commemorative Area at Fort McCoy, Wis.



The ceremony was held in front of Veterans Memorial Plaza at the Commemorative Area.



Veterans Memorial Plaza is a tribute to all of the men and women who have served the nation during each era of Fort McCoy’s history.



Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services each year since 1984.



