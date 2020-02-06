Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Photo Essay: 181st MFTB Soldiers participate in HHC change of command

    Fort McCoy's Commemorative Area

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    06.02.2020

    Story by Scott Sturkol                                     

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Members of the 181st Multi-Functional Training Brigade (MFTB), an installation tenant organization, participate in a change of command ceremony May 21, 2020, for the 181st MFTB Headquarters and Headquarters Company to the Commemorative Area at Fort McCoy, Wis.

    The ceremony was held in front of Veterans Memorial Plaza at the Commemorative Area.

    Veterans Memorial Plaza is a tribute to all of the men and women who have served the nation during each era of Fort McCoy’s history.

    Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.

    The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services each year since 1984.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”

    Date Taken: 06.02.2020
    This work, Photo Essay: 181st MFTB Soldiers participate in HHC change of command, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

