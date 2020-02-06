Courtesy Photo | Capt. Timothy J. (TJ) Hennessy is a Cyber Operations Officer (Military Occupational...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Capt. Timothy J. (TJ) Hennessy is a Cyber Operations Officer (Military Occupational Specialty 17A) and commander of Company A, 782nd Military Intelligence Battalion (Cyber), Fort Gordon, Gia. (U.S. Army photo) see less | View Image Page

CYBER SNAPSHOT: Capt. Timothy Hennessy



Hometown: Miami, Florida

Military Occupational Specialty: Cyber Operations Officer (MOS 17A)

Title: Commander, Company A, 782nd Military Intelligence Battalion (Cyber)

QUICK SKETCH:

-- One of the first two Cyber Branch officers in the Army to receive his commission through direct commissioning in 2017

-- Has earned a bachelor’s degree in Computer Science with a minor in Applied Mathematics, and is working on graduate-level online schooling in Computer Science at the Georgia Institute of Technology.

-- Has deployed to Iraq twice and Afghanistan twice.

-- Served previously in the Army as a Signals Intelligence Analyst (MOS 35N) and Cryptologic Cyberspace Intelligence Collector/Analyst (MOS 35Q); left the Army in 2013 to focus on his family and education.

-- Seeking a master’s degree online and via Army’s Advanced Civil Schooling program to allow him to focus on “being the best company commander, husband and father I can be.”



ON WHAT HE BELIEVES IS THE HIGHLIGHT OF HIS CAREER IN THE ARMY:

““My most recent accomplishment, as well as the highlight of my career, has certainly been becoming a company commander. Many have been articulate at explaining the honor and privilege of being a commander; despite my best efforts I could never imagine being able to describe the immense amount of pride I feel at having this opportunity. Most people never thought a direct commission would be an ideal candidate for command, nor did they think we would be allowed to. Thanks to innovative leaders, who are willing to accept mistakes and risks, here I am. I have enjoyed being a capability developer and building capabilities, but it pales in comparison to being a commander. Caring (for) and leading our nation’s most valuable assets is a privilege I will relish till the day I die.”



ON WHY HE CHOSE TO REJOIN THE ARMY:

“I was in my early 30s, working as a software engineer and going to school. I often found myself reflecting on the cool missions and fantastic teammates I had in the Army. It became depressing as I realized the best part of my life was when I was a Soldier, and that was behind me. I did not feel like, at 30-something years old, anyone should be in that position. As luck would have it, the Army brought the direct commission program online about a month later. I considered the Navy and Air Force as well. My understanding of the Navy’s direct commission program was they only allow direct commission officers to serve for five years and then they are not eligible to continue service. Even though some might be interested in serving for a short time, I wanted the option to continue serving. Why invest yourself into something that is not investing into you? I wanted to be able to dedicate myself to something that would not just let me go at the end of five years. Above all else … once I knew the Army had a program, no other program had a chance.”



ON WHY HE CHOSE A CAREER IN ARMY CYBER:

“I wanted to work within a proven community of excellence, combining my previous cyber experience with my computer science education. I also kept in touch with a handful of Soldiers serving in Army Cyber and was convinced I could come back in and actually work as a developer.”



ON WHAT HE WOULD TELL SOMEONE CONSIDERING A CAREER IN ARMY CYBER:

“This entire experience has been incredible! I have never been more impressed, nor have I ever been more humbled, by the level of talent in Army Cyber. I have learned and been challenged more as a Cyber officer than from any other experience. There are many great benefits to serving. Among them is the opportunity to try new things and push yourself in ways you never would have done on your own. I may have come back in to be a software developer for the Army, but after a few short years the Army provided me numerous other opportunities. There is something for everyone. If you are willing to put in the work you will have opportunities you never imagined.”



ON HIS FUTUER GOALS:

“Lead my company to new heights. I really want to motivate and inspire my Soldiers to maximize their potential for their benefit and the benefit of the Army. I want to inspire a new generation of problem solvers ready to take on any problem.”



WHAT IS YOUR FAVORITE QUOTE?

”I do not have a favorite quote and I could not only name one person I admire. I have so many great people in my life. I would like to use this opportunity to highlight the incredible leadership we have in U.S. Army Cyber Command, especially 780th MI (Military Intelligence) Brigade. From the Cyber Training Battalion to the 780th MI (Brigade), we have the best leaders. They genuinely care about their Soldiers and civilians. Best of all, they are open-minded and willing to do whatever it takes to maximize human potential to accomplish our missions while never forgetting the importance of the humans behind the machines..”





