CPRG Admiral Participates in Farewell Flight, Reflects on 30 Years of Naval Service

JACKSONVILLE, Florida -- Commander, Patrol and Reconnaissance Group (CPRG) Rear Adm. Peter Garvin conducted his final flight as the senior officer leading the Maritime Patrol and Reconnaissance Force, May 29.

In July, Garvin will relieve Rear Adm. Kyle Cozad as the 20th Commander of Naval Education and Training Command (NETC) located at NAS Pensacola, Florida. NETC is responsible for transforming young men and women from civilians into highly skilled, operational, and combat ready warfighters, while providing them with the tools and opportunities for continuous learning and development.

The Patrol Squadron (VP-8) flight originated from Naval Air Station (NAS) Jacksonville to participate in an Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW) exercise off the coast of Nova Scotia, and included a joint operation with the Canadian CP-140 Aurora’s in support of the USS Harry S. Truman Strike Group (HSTCSG). Operating under U.S. Northern Command (NORTHCOM), the HSTCSG was participating in a major service-integrated homeland defense exercise aimed to strengthen operational partnerships with allied nations.

“It was an absolute pleasure to once again fly with the Fighting Tigers, and there is simply no better scenario than flying my final flight while conducting joint ASW training with one of our closest allies,” said Garvin.

As Commander Patrol and Reconnaissance Group / Commander Patrol and Reconnaissance Group Pacific, Garvin oversees more than 7,000 men and women around the world operating the U.S. Navy’s maritime patrol aircraft including the P-8A “Poseidon”, P-3C “Orion”, EP-3 “Aries II” and MQ-4C “Triton” unmanned aircraft system.

Garvin served as VP-8’s 59th commanding officer from May 2007 to May 2008 while deployed to Al Udeid Air Base located in Qatar. He led the Fighting Tigers through a multi-site deployment in which the squadron flew more than 7,000 hours in support of U.S. military activity in Iraq and Afghanistan.

The Maritime Patrol and Reconnaissance Force is the Navy's primary provider of long-range airborne Anti-Submarine Warfare, Anti-Surface Warfare, and Maritime ISR forces. Comprised of more than 7,000 men and women on both coasts, the force is continuously deployed around the world 24/7, 365 days of the year.

