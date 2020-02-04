Super Herculean Milestone

PATRICK AIR FORCE BASE, Florida -- Hercules history was made on April 2, when Airmen from the 920th Rescue Wing (RQW), Patrick Air Force Base, Florida, accepted delivery of the U.S. Air Force’s Reserve first HC-130J Combat King II search-and-rescue aircraft. This HC-130J will be operated by the 920th RQW’s 39th Rescue Squadron (RQS).



“This is an exciting time for the men and women of the 39th RQS, the 920th RQW and Air Force Reserve Command,” said Lt. Col. Elis, 39th RQS commander. “The delivery of the first HC-130J represents a major milestone in our unit’s transition. The new aircraft will enable enhanced mission capabilities and ensure the successful execution of future combat search and rescue operations.”



The wing has long been operators of the legacy HC-130 P/N Combat King combat search-and-rescue aircraft, flying and maintaining HC-130s since the 1960s. The HC-130J is the sole dedicated fixed-wing personnel recovery platform operated by the Air Force, Air Force Reserve and Air National Guard.



According to Lockheed Martin, the 920th RQW has the distinction of being the Air Force Reserve’s only HC-130J operators and will eventually have several HC-130J in fleet to support mission requirements.



The 920th RQW is responsible for a demanding and compelling array of missions, and the men and women who serve here must maintain a high level of proficiency and be ready to deploy at a moment’s notice. In addition, the unit supports the space program, and the unit’s other peacetime missions include search-and-rescue support for civilians in distress at sea, in the desert or upon mountains. The wing also provides worldwide humanitarian relief, supporting rescue efforts in the aftermath of disasters such as hurricanes, floods and earthquakes. The HC-130J is essential in enabling this unique mission set.



Often tasked for airdrop, airland, helicopter air-to-air refueling and forward-area ground refueling missions, the HC-130’s mission capabilities also include humanitarian aid operations, disaster response, security cooperation/aviation advisory, emergency aeromedical evacuation and noncombatant evacuation operations.



“As we salute one fleet for a lifetime’s worth of work, we are also excited to commemorate a new era with the arrival of the 920th’s first HC-130J Combat King II,” said Rod McLean, vice president and general manager, Air Mobility & Maritime Missions at Lockheed Martin. “This HC-130J provides the 920th’s Citizen Airmen with increased power, capability and performance to continue to support critical missions close to home and around the world.”



Compared to legacy platforms, the HC-130J Combat King II offers significant performance and capabilities advancements, to include fuel efficiencies, improvement in payload/range capabilities, an integrated defensive suite, automated maintenance fault reporting, high-altitude ramp and door hydraulics, and improved situational awareness with its digital avionics and dual Head Up Displays.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.02.2020 Date Posted: 06.02.2020 09:27 Story ID: 371255 Location: PATRICK AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Super Herculean Milestone, by TSgt Kelly Goonan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.