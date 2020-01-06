Nebraska National Guard activated to support local law enforcement

Photo By Sgt. Lisa Crawford | A Nebraska National Guard Soldiers with the 1-134th Cavalry Squadron, arrives at the...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Lisa Crawford | A Nebraska National Guard Soldiers with the 1-134th Cavalry Squadron, arrives at the Nebraska State Capitol to embed with Nebraska State Patrol Troopers, May 31, 2020, in Lincoln, Nebraska. The Nebraska National Guard was activated to support civil authorities in protecting property and ensuring the safety of Nebraskans participating lawfully in peaceful demonstrations. (Nebraska National Guard photo by Sgt. Lisa Crawford) see less | View Image Page

LINCOLN, Neb.—Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts activated the Nebraska National Guard, May 31, 2020, to help augment local law enforcement while providing safety and protection to Nebraskans across the state.

“At the direction of Governor Pete Ricketts, the Nebraska National Guard mobilized approximately 400 Airmen and Soldiers yesterday to assist civil authorities in Lincoln and Omaha to ensure the safety of Nebraskans participating lawfully in peaceful demonstrations and guard against further destruction of property," said Maj. Gen. Daryl Bohac, Nebraska adjutant general.

Soldiers and Airmen of the 192nd Military Police Detachment in Omaha, 1057th Military Police Company in Chadron, 2-134th Infantry Regiment in Yutan, 134th Cavalry Squadron in Yutan, and 155th Security Forces Squadron in Lincoln were directed to immediately report for in-processing Sunday morning.

“Our Citizen-Soldiers and Citizen-Airmen – who live, work and serve in all 93 counties across the state – are trained and prepared to assist civil authorities with protecting lives and property,” Bohac said. “We take our role seriously to protect all Nebraskans, and to help civil authorities restore peace and calm.”

“The men and women of the Nebraska National Guard serving you in this capacity are from the same organization that you trust to take care of you at COVID-19 mobile testing sites across the state, deliver food across the state to those in need, and distribute personal protective equipment to public health departments for healthcare workers and first responders,” Bohac added.

Some of the Soldiers and Airmen assigned to this mission are part of the National Guard Reaction Force, a specially-trained force designed to provide the state a rapid response capability focused on incidents requiring law enforcement or security support. A Nebraska Army National Guard UH-72 Lakota helicopter also helped provide aerial observation to the Omaha Police Department.

The Nebraska National Guard is a community-based organization with nearly 4,500 Soldiers and Airmen. More than 350 Nebraska National Guard Soldiers and Airmen also continue to serve the state’s COVID-19 response efforts.