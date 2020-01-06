W.Va. Guard emphasizes COVID-19 support after 80 days on mission

Maj. Gen. James Hoyer, the Adjutant General of the West Virginia National Guard, highlighted the support the Guard has provided to the citizens of West Virginia throughout the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic during today’s press briefing.

In the past 80 days, the WVNG has completed 1,322 missions for COVID-19 response. Of significant note, the Guard has boxed and delivered more than 320,000 meals for food insecure West Virginians; moved more than 2.5 million critical personal protective equipment (PPE) items to all 55 counties; tested over 10,000 individuals through drive through testing lanes or rapid response missions; trained more than 4,500 civilians and 793 businesses in best practices and created over 77,000 items of our own PPE.

“Behind this list of accomplishments are the Guardsmen and women who, since day one of this operation, have worked tirelessly to assist their fellow citizens in a time of desperate need,” said Hoyer. “No matter the circumstances, the West Virginia National Guard will continue to be an example of selfless service and dedication to our State and Nation.”

Over the weekend, Task Force CRE and Task Force Medical assisted with COVID-19 testing lanes in Berkeley, Jefferson, Kanawha, Mineral and Morgan Counties and tested a total of 3,055 individuals. Today, this team is providing assistance in Weston for COVID-19 testing of approximately 600 personnel at the William R. Sharpe hospital. To date, Task Force CRE and Task Force Medical have conducted 106 COVID-19 lane support missions testing 8,980 individuals and 3,430 tests as a part of their rapid response mission.

Task Force Sustainment, our team dedicated to receiving and moving critical supplies across the state, delivered PPE to one of 55 county emergency managers yesterday. In addition, this team supported delivery of 550 meals to Ritchie County via refrigerated trailers.

West Virginia Guard personnel assisting in sanitization lanes for first responder and public transport vehicles have sanitized 493 vehicles in two locations – Huntington and Charleston – which includes ambulances, police vehicles and public transport buses.

West Virginia National Guard medical personnel augmenting DHHR’s regional epidemiology teams were able to support 69 voluntary COVID-19 mapping engagements. To date, the state’s seven regional epidemiology teams have conducted more than 9,295 voluntary COVID-19 mappings.



All current and future missions performed by the WVNG are a part of a coordinated state-level public health preparation and response effort for the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak, initiated by Governor Jim Justice, and being led by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.01.2020 Date Posted: 06.02.2020 08:01 Story ID: 371236 Location: CHARLESTON, WV, US Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, W.Va. Guard emphasizes COVID-19 support after 80 days on mission, by Maj. Holli Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.