Carrier Strike Group Eight Changes Command at Sea Aboard USS Harry S. Truman

Photo By Seaman Samuel Gruss | 200601-N-WO152-0152 ATLANTIC OCEAN (June 1, 2020) Rear Adm. Ryan Scholl, commander, Carrier Strike Group 8, left, and Rear Adm. Andrew Loiselle cut a cake after a change of command ceremony held aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) in the Atlantic Ocean June 1, 2020. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group (HSTCSG) remains at sea in the Atlantic as a certified carrier strike group force ready for tasking in order to protect the crew form the risks posed by COVID-19, following their successful deployment to the U.S. 5th and 6th Fleet areas of operation. Keeping HSTCSG at sea in the U.S. 2nd Fleet, in the sustainment phase of OFRP, allows the ship to maintain a high level of readiness during the global COVID-19 pandemic. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Samuel Gruss)

Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 8 held a change of command ceremony aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) June 1.



Rear Adm. Andrew Loiselle was relieved by Rear Adm. Ryan Scholl. The virtual change of command was presided over by Vice Adm. Andrew Lewis, commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet.



The ceremony marks the end of Loiselle’s command of CSG-8. While in command, Loiselle led the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group through a composite training unit exercise certification and a successful seven month deployment to the U.S. 2nd, 5th, and 6th Fleet areas of operation. The HSTCSG remains at sea in the Atlantic.



“Rear Adm. Loiselle has led the strike group as it’s been the “go-to” carrier during his tenure: representing American power around the globe, operating under four Combatant Commanders, working with allies and partners, and dynamically employing his force during their sustainment phase,” said Vice Adm. Andrew Lewis, commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet. ”Its an honor to see him turn over with Rear Adm. Scholl, of whom much will be asked, as well. I have no doubt he is up to the task.”



Loiselle stated he is impressed with all of the accomplishments of the strike group and how the Sailors have responded to every challenge.

“This organization has proven what can be accomplished by setting a culture of mission command. We let our Major Commanders know what needed to be done and were there to support them all of the way. The alignment towards a common goal was a function of the ability of all of them to work together and adjudicate the give and take necessary in a multi-requirement environment.”



Loiselle, a native of Cranston, Rhode Island, said he considered it an honor and a privilege to command CSG-8. Before command of CSG-8, Loiselle served as commanding officer of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H. W. Bush (CVN 77), the Whidbey Island-class dock landing ship USS Gunston Hall (LSD 44), and Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 146.



Loiselle will next report as Commander, Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 4. Under Loiselle’s leadership, the Atlantic Fleet Carrier Strike Groups, Amphibious Ready Groups, and independently deploying surface ships will be trained and certified to deploy.



Loiselle left the deployed strike group with some parting words of wisdom.



“You have all heard me say that I want it to be like Christmas when the staff shows up. We are there to help our organizations meet their requirements and achieve their goals. As long as that remains your overarching mission, you will continue to surpass every expectation.”



Scholl, a native of Beltsville, Maryland, completed his previous tour as the deputy director for plans at U.S. Strategic Command. Scholl thanked Loiselle for relieving a proficient command, which continues to train and maintain a high level of readiness.



“I am so grateful for the hard work and leadership of Rear Adm. Andy Loiselle; he is turning over a top-notch team! Through a challenging deployment in dynamic times, Strike Group 8 has answered every call – across four U.S. numbered fleets and executing missions for four combatant commanders,” said Scholl. “I am honored to lead and serve alongside such a professional group of Sailors!”



CSG-8 consists of the flagship USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) with embarked staffs of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 8, Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 1 and Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 28; embarked squadrons of CVW 1; guided-missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG 60); and DESRON 28 guided-missile destroyers USS Lassen (DDG 82), USS Forrest Sherman (DDG 98), and USS Farragut (DDG 99).



Squadrons of CVW 1 include Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 11 "Red Rippers," VFA-211 "Checkmates," VFA-81 "Sunliners," VFA-136 "Knighthawks," Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 137 "Rooks," Airborne Command and Control Squadron (VAW) 126 "Seahawks," Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 72 "Proud Warriors," Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 11 "Dragon Slayers" and a detachment from Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) 40 "Rawhides."



The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group (HSTCSG) remains at sea in the Atlantic as a certified carrier strike group force ready for tasking in order to protect the crew from the risks posed by COVID-19, following their successful deployment to the U.S. 5th and 6th Fleet areas of operation. Keeping HSTCSG at sea in U.S. 2nd Fleet, in the sustainment phase of OFRP, allows the ship to maintain a high level of readiness during the global COVID-19 pandemic.



