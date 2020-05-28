2nd MLG Recognizes Units for Outstanding Achievement during Fiscal Year 2020

MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. – Battalions around 2nd Marine Logistics Group (MLG) were formally recognized during a ceremony at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, May 28, 2020.



The units received the following awards for excellence in the participation of the 2nd MLG Unit Recognition Program during the second quarter of fiscal year 2020:



• Fidelity Award: 2nd Maintenance Battalion

• Fighter Award: Combat Logistics Battalion 2

• Fitness Award: Combat Logistics Battalion 2

• Family Award: 2nd Transportation Support Battalion

• Future Award: 2nd Transportation Support Battalion

• Unit of the Quarter Award: Combat Logistics Battalion 2



“[The MLG] wanted to put a focus on innovation, strong leadership, taking care of Marines, and increasing camaraderie and unit pride,” said Lt. Col. Kenneth Gawronski, assistant chief of staff, force preservation section, 2nd MLG. “The awards program was a way to highlight those commands that were already doing those things, while communicating the importance of it to the others.”



The awards were named after the “6 F’s” of Resiliency: Fidelity, Fighter, Fitness, Family, Finance, and Future. The Unit of the Quarter Award was determined by the number of “6 F’s” awards received, as well as placing in Commander’s Cup athletic competitions.



“Receiving the Unit of the Quarter Award provides well-deserved recognition for the Marines and Sailors of CLB-2. Our battalion prioritizes the basics, focusing on MOS and tactical proficiency, but also maintaining the all-Marine concept,” said Lt. Col. Scott Clippinger, battalion commander of Combat Logistics Battalion 2, 2nd MLG. “Receiving both the “fighter” and “fitness” award for the quarter is a true reflection of the efforts our Marines put forth daily in meeting the standards and then working to exceed that standard.”



The awards were earned for distinct reasons: The Fidelity Award based on professional military education completion rates and annual training; the Fighter Award for annual marksmanship qualification rates, Marine Corps Martial Arts Program certifications, and swim qualifications; the Fitness Award for annual physical fitness and combat fitness test scores; the Family Award for participation in family related events, courses, and retreats; and the Future Award for college courses, innovation challenges, and career designation rates.



“Good units don’t have to cram for inspections or exercises, because they do the right things all the time, which make them better prepared. Their people understand what’s expected of them and have the authority to act as required,” said Lt. Col. Gawronski. “They actively seek out innovative means to accomplish tasks and to make their unit more efficient.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.28.2020 Date Posted: 06.01.2020 15:59 Story ID: 371201 Location: CAMP LEJEUNE , NC, US Web Views: 9 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2nd MLG Recognizes Units for Outstanding Achievement during Fiscal Year 2020, by LCpl Seaira Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.