IWTS Groton Instructor Trains “Silent Service” Sailors

GROTON, Conn. (May 12, 2020) – Information Systems Technician (Submarine) 1st Class Jonathon Seiler, a native of Rochester, Indiana, and 2010 graduate of Rochester Community High School, currently serves as an instructor at Information Warfare Training Site (IWTS) Groton, one of Information Warfare Training Command Virginia Beach's learning sites. (U.S. Navy photo/Released)

By Information Warfare Training Command Virginia Beach



VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Information Systems Technician (Submarine) 1st Class Jonathon Seiler, a native of Rochester, Indiana, and 2010 graduate of Rochester Community High School, currently serves as an instructor at Information Warfare Training Site (IWTS) Groton, one of Information Warfare Training Command Virginia Beach’s learning sites.



As an instructor, he is responsible for teaching a wide scope of information systems courses to support the Navy’s ‘Silent Service’ Sailors.



After enjoying his summer in the Navy’s Delayed Entry Program, Seiler left for Navy boot camp onboard Recruit Training Command Great Lakes in Great Lakes, Illinois. After completing boot camp in December 2010, he transferred to Naval Submarine School (NAVSUBSCOL) in Groton, Connecticut. At NAVSUBSCOL, Sailors are provided with an introduction to the challenging life onboard Navy submarines. NAVSUBSCOL encompasses the initial technical proficiency training in electronic and combat systems employment, navigation, and damage control for both officer and enlisted Sailors. Upon graduation, he reported to Missile Technician (MT) “A” School in Kings Bay, Georgia, to learn how to operate, test, maintain, troubleshoot, repair, and maintain security for ballistic missile weapons systems.



Shortly after graduation from MT “A” and “C” schools, he reported to his first submarine, USS Kentucky (SSBN 737) at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard in Washington. After serving aboard USS Kentucky for three years, Seiler answered the challenge and cross-rated to the information systems technician (IT) rating. After completion of both IT “A” and “C” schools, he reported to his second submarine, USS Maryland (SSBN 738).



In July 2018, Seiler was selected for orders and reported to IWTS Groton onboard Naval Submarine Base New London, in Groton, Connecticut. Today, Seiler serves as the Naval Tactical Command Support Service Course supervisor where he is responsible for the administration and delivery of a challenging three-week journeyman-level course.



“I love the challenges that come with being both an instructor and course supervisor., shared Seiler. “The reward of being an instructor and giving back to the submarine community is incredible.”



IWTC Virginia Beach, located in Dam Neck Annex, currently offers 65 courses of instruction in information technology, cryptology, and intelligence with an instructor and support staff of 280 military, civilian, and contractors who train over 6,500 students every year. It is one of four schoolhouses for the Center for Information Warfare Training (CIWT) and oversees learning sites at Jacksonville and Mayport, Florida; Kings Bay, Georgia; and Groton, Connecticut to continue aligning IW community training.



With four schoolhouse commands, two detachments, and training sites throughout the United States and Japan, CIWT trains over 20,000 students every year, delivering trained information warfare professionals to the Navy and joint services. CIWT also offers more than 200 courses for cryptologic technicians, intelligence specialists, information systems technicians, electronics technicians, and officers in the information warfare community.



