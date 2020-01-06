Overcoming COVID-19 Challenges

Courtesy Photo | 31 CES Water & Fuel Systems Maintenance Apprentices A1C Micah French and Amn William...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | 31 CES Water & Fuel Systems Maintenance Apprentices A1C Micah French and Amn William Dowdell repair a dormitory light fixture (CE Weekly photo by SrA Kevin Hill) see less | View Image Page

CE Weekly Submission by SMSgt Brian Bowler //



Airmen from the 31 CES, Aviano AB, Italy, are refusing to let COVID-19 deter their day-to-day operations. In order to maintain readiness, the team began implementing innovative solutions through multiple lines of effort. The Operations Flight stood up a Small Maintenance and Repair Team (SMART) to sustain infrastructure revitalization and sustainment objectives. SrA Kevin Hill, 31 CES Water & Fuel Systems Maintenance Journeyman explained, “As engineers we lead the way, it’s what we do. The mission doesn’t stop no matter what, and dorm residents are a top priority to us at Aviano Air Base.”



Although lockdown measures are strenuous for the entire base populace, the key point of concern was how to maintain the health and safety of 750 dormitory residents while adhering to the host nation’s lockdown policy. To assist in addressing these concerns, the Operations Flight created a dedicated SMART element with engineer technicians who reside within the campus – minimizing unnecessary exposure to other CES crafts.



During lockdown, the SMART element completed sustainment actions in preparation of the summer heating and air conditioning transition, as well as conducted routine maintenance and sewage repairs. According to SMSgt Brian Bowler, 31 CES Heavy Repair Superintendent, “the reality of a new-norm is re-shaping the way we conduct base sustainment. We needed to formulate a business process to effectively sustain our war-fighting platform, while practicing separation techniques to help reduce COVID transmission within our region.”



With help from the Emergency Management Flight, the Civil Engineer Squadron was able to overcome the restrictions of physical distancing to ensure a trained and expeditionary workforce was maintained. The Expeditionary Engineering Element focused on training by filtering through hundreds of requirements, choosing practicable courses, and assessing viable avenues for instruction. The team deciphered the protocols and established a new “virtual” training and exercise schedule using industry-standard telecommunication tools. “The lesson plans, developed by AFCEC, were taught through a virtual classroom rather than risking close student interaction through hands-on training,” according to MSgt Matthew Fultz, 31st CES Prime BEEF Manager.



Many of the trainings targeted Command and Control topics, such as contract augmentation, planning and design of expeditionary airbases, and operating in a joint environment. The 256 military engineer workforce had the opportunity to attend virtual General Contingency mass-trainings, led by junior enlisted Airmen. MSgt Fultz added, “not only did the quick action of the entire unit ensure 13 training sessions were conducted, but readiness training requirements increased 36%, which improved readiness and mission effectiveness even in these trying times.”



During the last year, the Aviano Readiness and Emergency Management Flight has also cultivated a relationship with their off-base Italian counterparts in the Regional Civil Protection Office (RCPO). In December 2019, the team hosted a small contingent from the RCPO to improve support to military members and families who reside off-base. “The meeting cemented the foundation for enhanced communication and resource discussions with our host nation partners,” explained SMSgt Karla Macey, Emergency Management Section Chief.



As Italy suffered through the impacts of COVID-19, the civil engineer team identified a need to source face coverings for military members and their families. The Readiness and Emergency Management Flight leveraged their partnership with RCPO to secure 8,000 2-layer single-use masks for distribution to American Families across the installation, easing the burden and allowing individuals to safely access resources such as grocery stores.



“Overall, I’m just super proud of the entire team,” said Lt Col Matt Borawski, 31 CES Commander. “These pioneering efforts ensure we remain fully mission capable during COVID-19 and support every aspect of Aviano’s mission…even when northern Italy became the epicenter of the pandemic. This is a huge testament to the ingenuity and commitment of every Wyvern Engineer member! WE definitely make it happen!”