30th ABCT Soldiers Practice Squad Tactics

In the heat of the night shots ring out, as the distinctive snap and crack of ricochet rounds can be heard. The firefight training scenario between two rivals, was carried out by Soldiers of the 30th Armored Brigade Combat Team (ABCT).



Soldiers from the 30th ABCT conducted force on force training on May 29th involving the use of simulations.



The Soldiers will continue to compete in three different rounds on three separate nights over the next few weeks to win the title of “Best Squad.”



The competition will consists of hostage recovery, platoon offensive and defensive exercises and how to capture and defeat the enemy.



“This is the Army’s version of paintball,” said Cpl. Joshua Sellers, a team leader with the 30th ABCT.



Special bolts in our M4 allow us to shoot simunitions which are safe chalk rounds, he added.



This training allows Soldiers to utilize their assigned weapon and practice shooting, moving, and communicating.



The course involved two squads going for the same objective, said Sellers. The mission was to retrieve a simulated downed pilot.



This training was conducted, while the 30th ABCT is deployed to the Middle East, at night due to the extreme heat. The event started at 7 p.m. and only after midnight did the temperature finally go below triple digits.



Tonight’s training is only part one, added Cpt. Regina Corbin, the 30th ABCT’s Public Affairs Officer. There is more training scheduled like platoon offensive and defensive drills.



Training like this keeps U.S. Army Soldiers well trained and ready to conduct their warrior tasks and drill to the peak of efficiency.

