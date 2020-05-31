MEDIA ADVISORY: Fort Benning confirms positive COVID-19 cases

DATE: May 31, 2020



FORT BENNING, Ga. – During a two-day period, military health professionals with the Martin Army Community Hospital at Fort Benning conducted COVID-19 testing on about 640 Soldiers and trainees assigned to the 30th AG Battalion and 2nd Battalion, 29th Infantry Regiment, which conducts One-Station Unit Training (OSUT). Of those tested, 142 had positive results. Due to the aggressive mitigation strategies in place, the number of infected and exposed individuals has been minimized to the greatest extent possible, and contained within one training company in the OSUT battalion and within the 30th AG Reception battalion respectively. Affected individuals have been isolated or quarantined as appropriate and in accordance with CDC guidelines. In addition, all impacted buildings, common areas, dining facilities and training areas within the unit area have been sanitized in accordance with CDC guidelines.



Upon arrival to Fort Benning, all 640 future Soldiers were medically screened and tested by medical professionals at the beginning of their 14-day controlled monitoring phase of One-Station Unit Training and all but four test results at that time were negative. Those future soldiers tested positive upon arrival were isolated for fourteen (14) days, have since recovered and received negative results on subsequent tests. Eight days after the end of the group’s controlled monitoring phase, a trainee reported to his unit leadership with symptoms, and immediately, all 640 across the two units were tested again, resulting in the increased positive test results.



All those who tested positive are being cared for and monitored according to CDC guidelines and have been isolated to prevent the potential spread to others. The majority of those who tested positive are asymptomatic and none have been hospitalized at Martin Army Community Hospital.



Contact tracing continues to be performed and aggressive measures are continuing to be used to ensure that further spread of COVID-19 is minimized. Fort Benning continues the strict enforcement of social distancing and the wearing of cloth face coverings to mitigate the spread of the virus.



The health, welfare and safety our Soldiers, families, Civilians and Retirees remains our highest priority. We continue to assess, refine and coordinate prevention and response efforts on post and within the community to ensure the well-being of all. Fort Benning’s leadership remain in close coordination with local and state public health authorities and have assessed that the local communities are not at an increased risk.



For more Maneuver Center of Excellence news, visit: www.benning.army.mil



Find us on Facebook: www.facebook.com/fortbenningmcoe

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.31.2020 Date Posted: 05.31.2020 18:23 Story ID: 371149 Location: FORT BENNING, GA, US Web Views: 455 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MEDIA ADVISORY: Fort Benning confirms positive COVID-19 cases, by David Overson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.