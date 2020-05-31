Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pa. National Guard ready to support local law enforcement

    PA, UNITED STATES

    05.31.2020

    Story by Lt. Col. Keith Hickox 

    Joint Force Headquarters, Pennsylvania National Guard

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, Pa. – Under the authority of Governor Tom Wolf and at the direction of the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency, the Pennsylvania National Guard has placed over 600 Guardsmen on state active duty to provide support to local law enforcement in keeping order during protests.

    “The Pennsylvania National Guard is ready to provide safety and protection to our communities,” said Maj. Gen. Anthony Carrelli, Adjutant General of Pennsylvania. “Our troops are trained to protect life, preserve property and ensure people’s right to peacefully demonstrate.”

    The Guard units are able to conduct operations in support of civil authorities to enhance local law enforcement’s ability to provide continued public safety and critical infrastructure security.

