Top FOX in the 25ID

Sgt. Victor Lopez an Intelligence Analyst (35F) assigned to HHC, 2nd Battalion, 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, 25th Infantry Division won top FOX in the 25th Infantry Division Intel Streamer Competition.



“I am thankful for the division to organize this type of competition to be able to showcase our abilities,” said Sgt. Lopez. “It was a great training event for everyone to learn and sharpen their skills.”



The competition challenged our human, signals, geospatial, and all-source intelligence Soldiers in a mental and physical competition who trained alongside the best from each brigade across the division.



“It’s impressive to see Sgt. Lopez’s ability to brief and answer questions wisely in military intelligence terms,” said Capt. Brian Delgado 2-25 Signal Intelligence Officer. “It’s a great accomplishment to see a new NCO come in first at the division level.”

