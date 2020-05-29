Naval Health Clinic Annapolis Conducts Virtual Command Indoctrination

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (May 29, 2020) -- Naval Health Clinic Annapolis (NHCA) conducted its first virtual command indoctrination on May 28-29 as an innovative response to the social distancing order caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. This command indoctrination educated 25 sailors new to the command, who are ready to provide additional medical services and life-saving care.



This virtual capability offers new employees the ability to learn hospital policies, and understand procedures while remaining in a 14-day quarantine prior to working with patients.



“Naval Health Clinic Annapolis is dedicated to providing training opportunities during the time that Sailors are confined to their rooms, and this virtual training allows the command to connect to our new Sailors immediately and throughout their quarantine,” explained Cmdr. Nathan Seaman, director for administration for the command.



Course instructors log into a secure video chat with participants, provide PowerPoint slides, and address new arrivals’ questions.



“Since I used this secure application before, it was fun adapting it to a military format while providing the best experience for both the instructors and participants,” said Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Shawn Fields, who is the virtual meeting facilitator for the Staff Education and Training (SEAT) department.



Not only can instructors communicate directly with participants, but leadership across the region and fleet offer welcome and wisdom in a virtual environment. Rear Adm. Bruce L. Gillingham, Navy Surgeon General; Force Master Chief Hosea Smith, director, Hospital Corps, and Command Master Chief Dennis Hathorn, regional command master chief addressed the new arrivals and expressed appreciation for each Sailors’ dedication during a time that needs astute healthcare professionals.



Smith emphasized the need to continue conducting business in new and innovative ways stating, “Virtual command indoctrination allows us to make the Navy feel smaller and more personalized. We can show how much we truly care about each and every Sailor and that every decision we make is with their best interests in mind,” expressed Smith.



NHCA continues to implement processes and ideas that combat the coronavirus pandemic. Virtual indoctrination is one piece of the many working parts to keep beneficiaries healthy and to maintain the highest level of medical care.



“From day one, our response has been working toward mitigating the spread of the virus, and now we are moving towards preventing its resurgence in creative ways," said Capt. Walter Brafford, NHCA's commanding officer. "We know our work environment will be different than it was prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, and we are continually encouraging our people from corpsman to commanders to look at ways to address new challenges. I’m so very proud of the work NHCA has done to meet the challenges COVID-19 presents every day.”

