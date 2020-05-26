25th Sustainment Brigade holds ammunition training

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, Hawaii – On May 26, the 25th Division Sustainment Brigade (DSB) trained Soldiers from the 25th Infantry Division (25th ID) and 8th Theater Sustainment Command (TSC) on the Total Ammunition Management Information System (TAMIS), an Army information system designed to assist operations personnel on proper ammunition management within their unit.

“… It trains everybody else to make sure that everyone has the proper ammunition that they need so we [can] support everyone in the peninsula,” said Sgt. Kashka Jefferson, a team leader with Headquarters and Headquarters Company, Special Troops Battalion, 25th DSB, 25th ID.

The Total Ammunition Management Information System (TAMIS) is used to manage ammunition distribution to units within the Army, to include the 25th ID and its subordinate units. The system is used to ensure that the proper amount of ammunition and other munitions is distributed for firearms qualification ranges and other unit operations. Using TAMIS ensures that munitions needs are met throughout the 25th ID and the Army.

“I think it will be super beneficial for an ordnance battalion,” says 2nd Lt. Callin Heron, platoon leader for the 303rd Ordnance Battalion, 8th Military Police Brigade, 8th Theater Sustainment Command. “We’re in a bit of a unique situation because we are in an ordnance battalion. But I think Sergeant Jefferson’s been super helpful with showing us the system and the different processes necessary in order to get the right ammunition for the training and operational needs that arise.”

