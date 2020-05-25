Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Memorial Day Observance

    KALAELOA, HI, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2020

    Courtesy Story

    29th Infantry Brigade Combat Team

    The 29th Infantry Brigade Combat Team honors the memory of the fallen service members of the United States Armed Services during a Memorial Day Observance on May 25, 2020, Kalaeloa, Hawaii. Those who were honored were fallen members of the 29th Infantry Brigade Combat Team while serving in Vietnam, Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom.

