The 29th Infantry Brigade Combat Team honors the memory of the fallen service members of the United States Armed Services during a Memorial Day Observance on May 25, 2020, Kalaeloa, Hawaii. Those who were honored were fallen members of the 29th Infantry Brigade Combat Team while serving in Vietnam, Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom.

