Rear Adm. Davidson Retires After 34 Years of Service

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO, Texas – Rear Adm. (RDML) Tina Davidson, commander of Naval Medical Forces Support Command (NMFSC), retires after 34 years of service.

In a small ceremony, due to COVID-19 social distancing requirements, Davidson was “piped” ashore for the final time. Members of NMFSC came out to honor her by forming a social distanced “side boys” for Davidson to pass through.

Davidson expressed her appreciation to NMFSC personnel during her last teleconference call with the command May 27. “Please know that I am so proud of you, your accomplishments,” she expressed. “It has been a true honor and pleasure to work alongside of you and represent you and I thank you for that privilege and I do not take that privilege lightly.”



“During my time with you I have witnessed firsthand your leadership, professionalism and dedication to the training and education across the AOR [area of responsibility],” said Davidson. Please understand that there is no amount of time and there are not enough words in any dictionary that can fully express my appreciation and heart felt gratitude that I have for you.”

Before leaving Davidson emphasized the hard work that the team has accomplished.

“I will take with me very fond memories of what we have done here and the laughs that we have had before COVID-19 hit. I wish each and every one of you the best in your future endeavors,” said Davidson. “I tell you Navy Medicine, the Navy and the United States Marine Corps are in better shape for all of your expertise and your oversight of the education and training of our enlisted [force] and officers. You all are going to leave a long, long legacy on what you have taught and trained, and you will leave a legacy in my heart as well.”

A St. Louis native, Davidson was commissioned in 1986, as an ensign and reported to Naval Hospital San Diego, Calif. to work in the post-partum, complicated obstetrics and intensive care unit.

Davidson has also completed tours at U.S. Naval Hospital Naples; Naval Hospital Corps School Great Lakes, Ill.; USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) Pre-Commissioning Unit; Navy Personnel Command, Millington, Tenn., Branch Health Clinic (BHC); Naval Air Station Oceana; deployed to Kuwait as part of Nursing Services with an Expeditionary Medical Facility; Portsmouth, Naval Medical Center Portsmouth, Va.

Her command tours include officer in charge, Boone BHC, Little Creek, Va.; Northwest BHC; and TRICARE Prime Clinic Chesapeake, Va.; U.S. Fleet Forces Command as the Navy’s first Fleet Nurse; executive officer, Naval Health Clinic (NHC) Annapolis, Md.; commander of NHC New England, Newport, R.I.; deputy director and then director, Medical Resources, Plans and Policy (N0931), Chief of Naval Operations at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C.; and while serving as NMFSC Commander she also served as the 25th director of the Navy Nurse Corps.

“While I am very excited to go home and spend time with my other family, it is bitter sweet, I will miss all of you but I know I leave you in good hands and I know you will continue to do a great job,” said Davidson.

Her personal awards include the Legion of Merit (two awards), Meritorious Service Medal (three awards), Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal (six awards), and the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal.

Navy Capt. Tim Richardson, will be the acting commanding officer of NMFSC, until RDML (sel) Cindy Kuehner arrives in late summer.

