Team McChord held its first virtual Wingman Day here, May 21, moving the typical in-person morning classes and afternoon unit activities online.



Wingman Day, held a few times a year, provides an opportunity for Airmen to connect with their peers to improve resiliency and strengthen bonds within units. While past events included a commander’s call, classes and various team-building activities, due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, the usual large group format was not possible.



“In light of our current climate, this Wingman Day was more important than ever,” said Master Sgt. Ann Gwaltney, Wingman Day planner. “The virtual format allowed for our active duty members, civilians and family members to participate in resiliency focused classes while observing social distancing.”



Nearly 1,000 Airmen participated in virtual Wingman Day, kicking off the day with a video message from wing leadership then transitioning into their choice of the 16 available virtual classes. While all focused on building resiliency, class subjects varied to interest everyone. From positive parenting techniques, finance basics and healthy cooking to auto mechanics and working out at home, everyone could learn something new.



While the pandemic has changed the way things are done, it has not affected Airmen’s ability to connect with each other.



“I am so proud to see the growing connection between Airmen and families and the tremendous challenges we have overcome because we are connected,” Col. Erin Staine-Pyne, commander of the 62nd Airlift Wing, said.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.27.2020 Date Posted: 05.27.2020 16:06 Story ID: 370852 Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Team McChord launches first virtual Wingman Day, by A1C Sara Hoerichs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.