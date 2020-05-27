Photo By Sgt. Dominic Romero | A U.S Marine Corps F-35C Lightning II with Marine Wing Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA)...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Dominic Romero | A U.S Marine Corps F-35C Lightning II with Marine Wing Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 314, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing (MAW) lands on Marine Air Station Miramar, Calif., May 11 , 2020. The F-35C will give 3rd MAW a technological advantage by bringing the next wave of 5th generation fighter jets to the Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Dominic Romero) see less | View Image Page

F-35s arrive at MCAS Miramar



MARINE CORPS AIR STATION MIRAMAR, Calif. – (May 27, 2020) Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 314 welcomed its most recent delivery of the F-35C Lightning II at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar May 18, 2020.



Earlier this year, the VMFA-314 Black Knights made history when they became the first F-35C squadron in the Marine Corps.



“We are extremely excited to be receiving our seventh aircraft today,” said Lt. Col. Cedar Hinton, commanding officer of VMFA-314. “Each of these amazing machines represents a significant leap in capability for our squadron and brings us one step closer to becoming fully combat capable.”



Since their inception in 1943, the “Black Knights” have prided themselves on leading the transition to modern aviation platforms in support of evolving Marine Corps missions. In 1952, they were the first squadron in 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing to fly the F-9F Panther. The Black Knights became the first Marine Corps squadron to adopt the F-4B Phantom in 1961, and the first in the Department of the Navy to fly the F/A-18 Hornet in 1982.



With mission sets that range from intercepting and destroying enemy aircraft to providing network enabled reconnaissance support in combat operations, the capabilities of the F-35 bring more lethality and flexibility to combatant commanders than any other fighter platform. The F-35 represents the future of Marine Corps tactical aviation, and will deliver strategic agility, operational flexibility, and tactical supremacy to the Marine Air Ground Task Force.



3rd MAW continues to “Fix, Fly and Fight” as the Marine Corps’ largest aircraft wing, and remains combat-ready, deployable on short notice, and lethal when called into action.



