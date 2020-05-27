Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Photo Essay: Infrastructure work at Fort McCoy

    Infrastructure work at Fort McCoy

    Photo By Scott Sturkol | A contractor blows dirt from a parking area while painting parking lines as part of an...... read more read more

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    05.27.2020

    Story by Scott Sturkol                                    

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Contractors are shown working o infrastructure projects May 21, 2020, at Fort McCoy, Wis.

    Installation infrastructure improvements take place every year at Fort McCoy and are coordinated by the Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works.

    Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.

    The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services each year since 1984.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”

    Date Taken: 05.27.2020
    Date Posted: 05.27.2020 14:30
    Story ID: 370846
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    This work, Photo Essay: Infrastructure work at Fort McCoy, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

