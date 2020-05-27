Photo Essay: Infrastructure work at Fort McCoy

Photo By Scott Sturkol | A contractor blows dirt from a parking area while painting parking lines as part of an...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | A contractor blows dirt from a parking area while painting parking lines as part of an infrastructure project May 21, 2020, at Fort McCoy, Wis. Installation infrastructure improvements take place every year at Fort McCoy and are coordinated by the Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Contractors are shown working o infrastructure projects May 21, 2020, at Fort McCoy, Wis.



Installation infrastructure improvements take place every year at Fort McCoy and are coordinated by the Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works.



Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services each year since 1984.



