Rangers take on "The Murph"

Photo By Samuel King | A 6th Ranger Training Battalion Soldier works to complete the 200-push-up regime during part of "The Murph" workout May 21 at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla. The Soldiers came together to participate in the intense workout to build comradery and honor Medal of Honor winner, Michael P. Murphy just before Memorial Day. (U.S. Air Force photo/Samuel King Jr.)

The ever-distinct gold on black shirts swiftly cut through the thick, misty morning air deep within the range here May 21. Written on those shirts was one word, Ranger.



Soldiers attached to those colors were part of a mile-long dash that began the 6th Ranger Training Battalion’s first “The Murph” workout and a new Memorial Day tradition for the unit.



The workout honors Medal of Honor recipient Navy Lt. Michael P. Murphy, who was killed in Afghanistan in 2005. Many military units take on the challenge as a team-building exercise around Memorial Day.



“The Murph” consists of a mile run to begin, then 100 pull-ups, 200 push-ups, and 300 squats in no particular order. That is followed by another mile run. Approximately 75 6th RTB Soldiers completed the workout.



“On Memorial Day, we remember our brothers and sisters who gave the ultimate sacrifice and that’s who you need to remember today and this morning,” said Lt. Col. James Pritchett, 6th RTB commander. “Remember them in those low moments this morning when you are feeling weak. Remember those that didn’t come home that allow us to be here and participate in this event, then press on and get it done.”