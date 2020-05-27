Medical Reservists serving on NYC COVID-19 frontlines welcomed home

Reservists assigned to the 315th Aerospace Medicine Squadron will return to Joint Base Charleston tomorrow, May 28, 2020, from a deployment to New York City fightingCOVID-19.



Seven local Airmen including a doctor, two physician assistants and four nurses left Charleston with 48-hours’ notice nearly a month ago to assist with the nation’s COVID-19 response and will be welcomed home tomorrow by friends, family and fellow service members.



The primary mission of these Reservists was to work in various New York City hospitals caring for COVID-19 patients and working within their civilian specialties.



“I am proud of the work our Citizen Airmen have been doing to help fellow Americans,” said Col. Adam Willis, commander of the 315th Airlift Wing. “Now it’s time to bring them home to their families and say thank you."



All military members were tested for COVID-19 prior to being released. Of the seven Airmen from Charleston serving in New York, one returned last week, 5 will return tomorrow and one will return at a later date.



-30-



The reservists will land tomorrow at Joint Base Charleston on a C-17 at 4:30 p.m. Media interested in covering the welcome home should be at the Dorchester Road Gate at 3:45 p.m.

