Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    132d Wing Airmen provide COVID-19 screening

    132d Wing Airmen provide COVID-19 screening

    Courtesy Photo | 132d Medical Group Airmen conducted COVID-19 screening May 14, 2020 in at a Joint...... read more read more

    DENISON, IA, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2020

    Story by Staff Sgt. Mike Kelly 

    132d Wing, Public Affairs, Iowa Air National Guard

    A team of Airmen from the 132d Medical Group, 132d Force Support Squadron and 132d Security Forces Squadron operated a Joint Mobile Screening Center in Denison, Iowa 11-22 May. The Airmen screened residents in Crawford County for COVID-19 by nasal swab or antibody testing.

    “We are mission capable to complete any aspect of those tests and completely portable,” said Lt. Col. Stephen Grant, 132d Medical Group flight surgeon.

    Patients show up at a prearranged time with a code. Once the identity is verified, the screening is administered and the swab tagged and bagged with the unique code. When the screenings are completed each day, they are transported by an Iowa Army National Guard mobilization team to Iowa City, Iowa. As of May 14, the team tested approximately 500 Iowans in Crawford County.

    “Crawford County is our targeted area,” said Grant. “There is an agricultural business industry in this area which makes it an especially important for us to screen.”

    The team will remain in Denison, Iowa testing members of Crawford County until May 22.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2020
    Date Posted: 05.27.2020 12:45
    Story ID: 370835
    Location: DENISON, IA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 132d Wing Airmen provide COVID-19 screening, by SSgt Mike Kelly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Iowa
    Des Moines
    Iowa Air National Guard
    Denison
    MEDHAWKS
    132d Wing
    132d Medical Group
    COVID-19

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT